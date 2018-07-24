World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. Chiasmus Partners
  6. 2017
  7. I Tower / Chiasmus Partners

I Tower / Chiasmus Partners

  • 19:00 - 24 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
I Tower / Chiasmus Partners
Save this picture!
I Tower / Chiasmus Partners, © Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee

© Namsun Lee © Namsun Lee © Namsun Lee © Namsun Lee + 32

Save this picture!
© Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee

Text description provided by the architects. I Tower is located a few blocks from Gangnam's business district, a symbol of modern Seoul that features a concentration of commerce, corporate and residential areas where one can find many digital design advertisement agencies. These characteristics of the location, and the emerging digital advertising brand's demand for a 'new type of office building', meant that there existed a need to incorporate functional flexibility, efficiency and symbolic significance. To further illustrate the context, the site is located at a block corner and faces a small park to the north, around which there are residential buildings of three to five stories. Facing the park to the north and the business district's high rise buildings to the south, the design needed a balance between not disrupting the neighborhood's public space and forming a part of the urban landscape.
Under these circumstances, the objective of establishing a space for conferences, lectures, events and leisure for 200 employees had to be achieved in a building with a height to width ratio of 2:1.

Save this picture!
© Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee

To build a comprehensive floor plan with compact core elements required establishing efficiency in space through minimizing circulation and construction costs. Given the limitations presented by the building's elevation, the mass was established almost sculpturally but every floor plan is a square. The outer concrete envelope functions structurally like an arch, removing the need for more than one column in the interior space, further maximizing the efficiency and flexibility of the office space. A quarter of the square area in each floor plan serves the rest of the floor through the core functions of vertical circulation, bathroom and kitchen, and this service space is vertically compact at 3 meters. The rest of the floor is a big, open space at a height of 4.5 meters, and can be used not just for office work but also events, performances, exhibitions and other programs, enabling almost infinite versatility. One must recognize that such versatility in function is demanded even from architecture built for a single purpose, due to the need to adapt to the rapid changes that characterize modern society.

Save this picture!
Elevation + Section
Elevation + Section

The building houses a parking lot at the first basement level and a 250 seat multipurpose theater at the second basement level with a separate entry. The 8 floors above ground contain open spaces that are 4 to 4.5 meters in height, and feature a total of 200 workstations, 8 conference rooms and 6 executive offices; the core contains bathrooms, elevators, stairs, storage, server rooms and resting areas in 9 floors that are 3 meters tall.

Save this picture!
© Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee
Save this picture!
© Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee

Like a sliced apple, the concrete mass' southern face is made of glass to allow sunlight to permeate the space, and the rough contrast between the smooth glass and the rough texture of the sliced concrete expresses the mass as broken.
Although comprised of one space, the mass is divided into three parts, each of which border each other in gaps and cracks that, through projecting shapes in the ambient light, amplify the sense of fragmentation in the space and allow the mass to overcome the monotony of concrete.

Save this picture!
© Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee

This building features a design with the accuracy in function demanded in a new business, the flexibility to endure the changing times, the form to be widely recognized as a symbol for a new brand, and the harmony of sculpture and cosmopolitanism as a response to the residential and urban context. This shows that in modern architecture, functional efficiency, flexibility and symbolic form can be complements rather than contradictions.

Save this picture!
© Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Chiasmus Partners
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings South Korea
Cite: "I Tower / Chiasmus Partners" 24 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898787/i-tower-chiasmus-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »