All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2016
  7. CM Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

CM Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  • 15:00 - 26 July, 2018
CM Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
CM Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon

  • Collaborators

    Carol Rasga, Mayara Ready, Victor Gonçalves, Rodrigo Nakajima, Rodrigo Oliveira, Giovanna Federico, Gabriel Artuzo, Nathalia Grippa, Felipe Barba, Tadeu Ferreira, Daniela Sopas, Claudia Bigoto

  • Interior design

    Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos

  • Landscape

    Sandra Graaff Paisagismo

  • Lighting

    Foco Luz & Desenho

  • Structure

    Benedictis Engenharia

  • Wood structure

    Ita Construtora

  • Eletrical/Hydralical

    M. Zamaro

  • Text

    Claudia Melotti
    More Specs
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is implemented in a admirable natural landscape site. The project prioritized the verticalization with the purpose of occupying the area integrating the building with the environment.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Sections
Sections

The spaces are defined in two blocks with different constructive processes. The support areas has a vertical circulation and a lower deck. They were built with traditional concrete structure and stone-clad masonry. The spaces are characterized by reserved functions and small openings. The social area and the upper floor are all reserved to the owners'. It was solved with a light wooden structure closed with panels of glass and it's facing the green landscape and the wonderful view of the mountains.
The conection between the support block and the social block are highlighted by the architectural details and different materialities.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

One of the most concern with the Project was the scale of the house respecting the landscape. The lower floor is compact to resolve the guest rooms and fits in the very discreet terrain. At the same time, all the windows face the same mountainous landscape seen by the other rooms of the house.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The upper floor with eaves, terraces and briseis results in a defined rectangular box that covers the entire ground floor in its external areas. This block, however, with a structure lightness and closures presents itself strong but respect the nature and it relates with the scale of the trees.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Internally the spaces are all integrated through the glass doors and voids with double ceiling height. The kitchen has a wood stove and is in the center of the house between the living rooms so it's also a social living space and not just an support area.
In addition, natural materials such as wood, stone and slatted concrete are the finishes of the whole house and result in a pleasant and cozy composition for the cold climate of the city.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

Internamente os espaços são todos integrados, tanto interno quanto externos, através das portas de vidros e vazios com pé direito duplo.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

A cozinha fica no centro de tudo e por onde tudo se passa. Com um fogão de lenha aberto para a sala, propõe-se também como espaço de convivência.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Além disso, materiais naturais como a madeira, pedra e o concreto de ripas são os acabamentos de toda a casa e resultam numa composição agradável e aconchegante no clima frio desta região.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

About this office
Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "CM Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados" [Residência CM / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados] 26 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898785/cm-residence-reinach-mendonca-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

