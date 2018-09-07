World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Hector Calvo Detached House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

Hector Calvo Detached House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 7 September, 2018
Hector Calvo Detached House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos
Hector Calvo Detached House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos, © Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco
© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco

© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco © Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco © Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco © Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco + 24

© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco
© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco

Text description provided by the architects. On a rugged slope in the hills of Valparaíso, we inserted a dwelling unit under the existing structure of a parking lot, modulating it to the plot of pillars and beams, achieving a gentle adaptation to the original construction. Highlighting the dense structure grid, which was the main call to design the layout, the unit is set into two levels underneath the access level, where the parking slab keeps its original use.

Section AA'
Section AA'
© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco
© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco
Plan -1
Plan -1

From the parking slab, the stair appears as an element that organizes the spaces in the unit, linking them and separating the areas with different uses. At first sight from the street, the dwelling unit doesn’t seem to exist, but it appears as we start descending the slope to access. In this floor, the residence it's organized in two bedrooms and two bathrooms surrounding a hall where the main stair links with the common spaces in the lower level.

© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco
© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco

This stair gives access to an opened plan displaying the kitchen, the living and the dining room. This level is to the landscape extension over the bay thanks to the sliding windows, spreading the interior space to the terrace and exterior pool. This resource provides a privileged position over the buildings in the urban grid that surrounds Victoria Square.

© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco
© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco

Throughout the interiors, stands out the visual importance of the raw structure without any finish, which organizes the different spaces, giving the dwelling a special personality, keeping it honest to the origin of the project. This original structure works as the main support for the new building, enveloped by a masonry of concrete blocks that completes the walls of the house. This way, the dwelling stays adapted to the original structure creating a sort of terraces to the east, providing an unbeatable sight over the bay of Valparaíso.

© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco
© Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta / Pablo Blanco

About this office
Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
