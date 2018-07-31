Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes

-
Architects
-
LocationCairu, Brazil
-
Lead Architectsdaarchitectes
-
Other participantsSilvia Maciel Architecte
-
Area450.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the island of Boipeba in Brazil, this summer house with simple volumes and raw materials, results from a work on porosity between inside and outside.
Materials are simple and rustic, concrete for the structure, wooden slats for the blackout parts and concrete cobogos to filter view and light on gables.
Circulations are made by external peripheral corridors leading from the night part to the day part.