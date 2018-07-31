World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. daarchitectes
  6. 2018
  7. Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes

Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes

  • 11:00 - 31 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes
Save this picture!
Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes, © Michel Rey Photographe
© Michel Rey Photographe

© Michel Rey Photographe © Michel Rey Photographe © Michel Rey Photographe © Michel Rey Photographe + 11

Save this picture!
© Michel Rey Photographe
© Michel Rey Photographe

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the island of Boipeba in Brazil, this summer house with simple volumes and raw materials, results from a work on porosity between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Michel Rey Photographe
© Michel Rey Photographe
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Michel Rey Photographe
© Michel Rey Photographe

Materials are simple and rustic, concrete for the structure, wooden slats for the blackout parts and concrete cobogos to filter view and light on gables.

Save this picture!
© Michel Rey Photographe
© Michel Rey Photographe
Save this picture!
© Michel Rey Photographe
© Michel Rey Photographe

Circulations are made by external peripheral corridors leading from the night part to the day part.

Save this picture!
© Michel Rey Photographe
© Michel Rey Photographe

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
daarchitectes
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes" 31 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898758/casa-boipeba-daarchitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »