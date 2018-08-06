World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Ministry Building
  4. Spain
  5. Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Refurbishment of the Justice Palace of Palencia / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Refurbishment of the Justice Palace of Palencia / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 6 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Refurbishment of the Justice Palace of Palencia / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Refurbishment of the Justice Palace of Palencia / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos, © Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

© Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada + 22

  • Architects

    Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

  • Location

    Plaza de los Juzgados, 1, 34001 Palencia, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Mª José Aranguren López y José González Gallegos

  • Area

    4345.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jesús Granada

  • Collaborators

    Pablo Aranguren, Blanca Juanes, Jacobo Arenal Frías, Arturo Alberquilla Rodríguez, Simón Francés Martínez, Roberto Ortiz de Landázuri, José Antonio Rodríguez Casas
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. In order to adapt to the current needs of the Ministry of Justice, the whole building of the Palace of Justice needs to be rehabilitated.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Court Diagrams
Court Diagrams
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The functional program of the Courts needs to be adjusted, complying all the new regulations required in the CTE (Technical Construction Code), solving issues such as accesibility for people with disabilities, evacuation and energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The intervention highlights the value of the current building, preserving completely its four facades until the level of cornice, replacing and improving the profiles of the windows and undertaking the cleaning and treatment of the stone and brick.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Above the first stone cornice, previously there was another floor and an inclined roof, which had worse quality compared to the rest of the building. That’s why it is replaced by a new volume, lighter and diaphanous, that by its material quality tends to merge with the sky, highlighting the noble part of the existing building.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The use of a perforated metallic lattice protects the glazed facade of radiation, but achieves permeability allowing the passage of light and views through the building.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The new upper volumen acquires a neutral and transparent carácter, dematerialazing above the current cornice during the day and acting as a luminous lantern at night.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The soul of the intervention links with an already extensive contemporary tradition of approaching existing buildings with the purpose os revitalizing them, making overlays or additions of new volumes with modern language that helps revive and enhance the inherited.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Government Ministry building Refurbishment Sustainability Spain
Cite: "Refurbishment of the Justice Palace of Palencia / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos" [Rehabilitación y reforma integral del Palacio de Justicia de Palencia / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos] 06 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898754/refurbishment-of-the-justice-palace-of-palencia-aranguren-and-gallegos-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »