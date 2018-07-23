Facebook Set to Occupy London Offices in King's Cross by AHMM and Bennetts Associates

Save this picture! "P2" is currently undergoing planning persmission. Image © Bennetts Associates via Kings' Cross

Facebook is moving into new offices in London’s King’s Cross. The announcement from King’s Cross details the social media giant’s commitment to take over 600,000 square feet (55,000 square meters) of office space across three buildings, namely 11 and 21 Canal Reach by Bennetts Associates, and P2 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

The July 23rd deal between Facebook and King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership (KCCLP) represents one of the most significant such commitments in London in the last decade, encompassing around 15% of King’s Cross’ 4-million-square-foot (370,000 square meters) commercial portfolio.

Save this picture! 11 and 21 Canal Reach has been granted detailed planning persmission. Image © Bennetts Associates via Kings' Cross

11 and 21 Canal Reach, designed by Bennetts Associates, has received detail planning permission. The twelve-story building contains 415,000 square feet (40,000 square meters) of Grade A office space, a double-height reception space, and 42,000 square feet (4,000 square meters) of landscaped roof gardens and terraces.

P2, designed by Stirling-Prize winning architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), is currently awaiting the results of a reserved matters planning application which was submitted in June. The scheme features nine floors of office space totaling 196,000 square feet (20,000 square meters), along with a new theatre, fifth-floor wraparound terrace, and ground floor retail space.

This investment is great news for the capital. We welcome Facebook’s long-term commitment, which is further evidence that London is open for business and a world-leading destination for major tech companies.

-Mayor Sadiq Kahn of London

Facebook’s new office is set to open in 2021, which will represent a doubling of its existing floor space in the UK capital. At their new offices in King's Cross, Facebook will join neighbors such as Google, Universal Music, and Louis Vuitton.

The deal follows on from Samsung’s decision to open a 20,000-square-foot (2,000-square-meter) showcase space at Coal Drops Yard in October, the new Heatherwick Studio-designed shopping and lifestyle district in King's Cross.

News via: King's Cross

