World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Facebook Set to Occupy London Offices in King's Cross by AHMM and Bennetts Associates

Facebook Set to Occupy London Offices in King's Cross by AHMM and Bennetts Associates

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Facebook Set to Occupy London Offices in King's Cross by AHMM and Bennetts Associates
Save this picture!
Facebook Set to Occupy London Offices in King's Cross by AHMM and Bennetts Associates, "P2" is currently undergoing planning persmission. Image © Bennetts Associates via Kings' Cross
"P2" is currently undergoing planning persmission. Image © Bennetts Associates via Kings' Cross

Facebook is moving into new offices in London’s King’s Cross. The announcement from King’s Cross details the social media giant’s commitment to take over 600,000 square feet (55,000 square meters) of office space across three buildings, namely 11 and 21 Canal Reach by Bennetts Associates, and P2 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

The July 23rd deal between Facebook and King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership (KCCLP) represents one of the most significant such commitments in London in the last decade, encompassing around 15% of King’s Cross’ 4-million-square-foot (370,000 square meters) commercial portfolio.

Save this picture!
11 and 21 Canal Reach has been granted detailed planning persmission. Image © Bennetts Associates via Kings' Cross
11 and 21 Canal Reach has been granted detailed planning persmission. Image © Bennetts Associates via Kings' Cross

11 and 21 Canal Reach, designed by Bennetts Associates, has received detail planning permission. The twelve-story building contains 415,000 square feet (40,000 square meters) of Grade A office space, a double-height reception space, and 42,000 square feet (4,000 square meters) of landscaped roof gardens and terraces.

P2, designed by Stirling-Prize winning architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), is currently awaiting the results of a reserved matters planning application which was submitted in June. The scheme features nine floors of office space totaling 196,000 square feet (20,000 square meters), along with a new theatre, fifth-floor wraparound terrace, and ground floor retail space.

This investment is great news for the capital. We welcome Facebook’s long-term commitment, which is further evidence that London is open for business and a world-leading destination for major tech companies.
-Mayor Sadiq Kahn of London

Facebook’s new office is set to open in 2021, which will represent a doubling of its existing floor space in the UK capital. At their new offices in King's Cross, Facebook will join neighbors such as Google, Universal Music, and Louis Vuitton.

The deal follows on from Samsung’s decision to open a 20,000-square-foot (2,000-square-meter) showcase space at Coal Drops Yard in October, the new Heatherwick Studio-designed shopping and lifestyle district in King's Cross.

News via: King's Cross

Frank Gehry to Design New London Headquarters for Facebook, Sources Say

Facebook is closing in on a deal to create a new London headquarters, and will be bringing along the design talents of Frank Gehry, according to reports from The Times and Architects' Journal.

Google Unveils Images of its New BIG and Heatherwick-Designed London Campus

Google has submitted the design for its new London office to Camden Council for planning approval. Designed by BIG and Heatherwick Studio, the 11-story "groundscraper" design will be located in King's Cross, and will combine with their existing office at 6 Pancras Square and a third, forthcoming building to create a campus for up to 7,000 Google employees.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Facebook Set to Occupy London Offices in King's Cross by AHMM and Bennetts Associates" 23 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898752/facebook-set-to-occupy-london-offices-in-kings-cross-by-ahmm-and-bennetts-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »