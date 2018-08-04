World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Argentina
  5. ARarquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. DC House / ARarquitectos

DC House / ARarquitectos

  • 13:00 - 4 August, 2018
DC House / ARarquitectos
DC House / ARarquitectos, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Architects

    ARarquitectos

  • Location

    Country La Pankana, La Calera, Córdoba, Argentina

  • Architects in charge

    Santiago Arzubi, Ivan Revol

  • Area

    455.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Collaborators

    Sabina Henn, Camila Juaneda

  • Builder

    AR arquitectos

  • Structural Calculation

    Marcelo Bonafe
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. In this housing project, the challenge posed by the contracting party was to take advantage of the views from the piece of land and to be able to interrelate its functions.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The land, located in a neighborhood called La Pankana, allowed us to appreciate a 180-degree view of the city of Córdoba, due to its orientation and topography.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor

Taking this into account, the incorporation of the project in the land was achieved based on its function. In other words, once the plan was analyzed and studied, we were able to connect the function of each floor with the land’s topography, and, in this way, we could intervene in the morphology of the project.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Regarding the top floor, we created the social area, in which the living and dining rooms, the kitchen, the entrance, the verandas, and the pool participate in each of this floor’s activities due to their permeability.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The main staircase is located within the vertical core, which is surrounded by the zenithal light coming from the internal courtyard. The private area was designed in the ground floor of the house. In the East side, there is a main bedroom, a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom. In the South side, on the other hand, there is another bedroom, a bathroom and an office, which are connected through a hall where the floor’s service area is located.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

This design tries to expose a purer volume, where the ground floor’s private area is located. The secondary volumes are merged through the combination of iron, concrete and stone, stressing the relationship between the house and its surroundings.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

About this office
ARarquitectos
Office

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Argentina
Cite: "DC House / ARarquitectos" [Casa DC / ARarquitectos] 04 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898751/dc-house-ararquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

