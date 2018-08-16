World
  Botanique Café. Bar. Plantas / Moca Arquitetura

Botanique Café. Bar. Plantas / Moca Arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 16 August, 2018
Botanique Café. Bar. Plantas / Moca Arquitetura
Botanique Café. Bar. Plantas / Moca Arquitetura, © Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

© Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios + 17

  • Architects

    Moca Arquitetura

  • Location

    R. Brg. Franco, 1193 - Mercês, Curitiba - PR, 80430-210, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Ana Sikorski, Katia Azevedo

  • Area

    170.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Botanique, situated in a building from the 1950 decade in downtown Curitiba, southern Brazil, embodies the merger between the plants store Borealis and the Latin-American themed café Negritta - both commercial facilities with their own identity and strong personality. The challenge that Moca Arquitetura faced was to propose a venue that could hold such distinct programs. "We wanted keep both functions integrated with each other and also letting them to live independently", explains Ana, one of the architects.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Floor Plan v.1
Floor Plan v.1
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The pursue of coziness guided the development of the proposal and materialized as plants all over the place, bright colors and second-hand furniture collected in local flea-markets. The intention was to allow the users a sense of belonging through objects and scenes that would trigger them back to a place of comfort. Being inside Botanique may be a nostalgic trip back to Granny's, or anywhere else our affective memory leads us.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

"Tropical Destroyed". That was the expression used by the architects to describe the style found in the Botanique project. That is because not everything found there has impeccable finishing, and that, alongside the nature's green and the furniture selection (which goes from last century armchairs to contemporary design objects, as the lamps designed by Moca Arquitetura itself), creates a contrast that emanates a warm atmosphere that embraces, despite being "imperfect". Botanique is where jungle meets urban.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Cite: "Botanique Café. Bar. Plantas / Moca Arquitetura" [Botanique Café. Bar. Plantas / Moca Arquitetura] 16 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898749/botanique-cafe-bar-plantas-moca-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

