All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. Portugal
  5. Aurora Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Hostel in Parede / Aurora Arquitectos + FURO

Hostel in Parede / Aurora Arquitectos + FURO

  • 03:00 - 8 August, 2018
Hostel in Parede / Aurora Arquitectos + FURO
Hostel in Parede / Aurora Arquitectos + FURO, © do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

© do mal o menos

  • Architects

    Aurora Arquitectos, FURO

  • Location

    Parede, Portugal

  • Team

    Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Bruno Pereira, Tânia Sousa, Rui Baltazar, Ivo Lapa, Carolina Rocha, António Louro, José Castro Caldas, Paula Vargas, Pedro França

  • Area

    560.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    do mal o menos

  • Engineering

    Espaço Civil e Nichos Urbanos

  • Construction

    Teixeira & Matos

  • Supervision

    Iperplano
    More Specs Less Specs
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Text description provided by the architects. The interior of this building was in a state of ruin but, despite that, its roof was still standing. Its complex geometry, with four corner pyramidal volumes, determined the project structure and interior partitions, dividing the plan into 9 modules. In the center module, a staircase joins the three floors, contaminating the space with its yellow glow and natural light coming from above. Its drastically rounded corners carry, in a hidden way, all the building’s vertical services.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Axonometric
Axonometric
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

We were asked to consider the project as having a high level of flexibility in terms of future use. A Hostel at first, capable of becoming a single-family house with little changes. This is how the autonomous volumes containing the bathrooms came to be, easily removable should one want larger bedrooms.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

The overall building’s structure also derived from the logic of easy future transformation. The main structural grid is composed of laminated steel, with light steel framing in slabs and walls. On the upper floor, there are 4 bedrooms, each one with a bathroom within an autonomous volume.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

At entrance level, there is the front desk, common areas that can be used by all guests – kitchen and dining/living room. The semi-basement is also occupied with bedrooms. There is an exterior passage, completely painted in blue, that connects directly to the front of the house and the back patio. This patio facing east, with two trees, will be an outdoor lounge area.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

About this office
Aurora Arquitectos
Office
FURO
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Portugal
Cite: "Hostel in Parede / Aurora Arquitectos + FURO" [Hostel na Parede / Aurora Arquitectos + FURO] 08 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898748/hostel-in-parede-aurora-arquitectos-plus-furo/> ISSN 0719-8884

