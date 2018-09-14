VPJC House / Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa

+ 31

Architect Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa

Location Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil

Architect in charge Frederico Zanelato

Team Regina Sesoko, Regina Santos, Suzana Nagasawa, Gabriela Ito, Raissa Maznik, Muara Almeida, Tamie deno, Cassio Riman, Pedro Zappa, Sergio Faraulo

Area 310.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Eduardo Triboni

Structure Wagner Garcia de Oliveira

Electrical and Hydraulic AF Projetos

Construction Formigueiro More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This slope urban lot in Mogi das Cruzes, indicated us the following premisses:





Level access to the garage, office and intimate area of ​​the house, a box of apparent concrete houses the vertical circulation and the water resevatory, a vertical volume that counterposes the horizontality of the project

The rooftop is a garden, solarium and a leisure area.

The upstairs open floor opens to the setbacks and creates the social area, integrated and isolated when necessary. A garden with a “jabuticabeira”tree connects Living room and dining area, the kitchen opens to the bottom terrace integrated with outside kitchen and spa. Full and empty spaces compose the symphony of sensations proposed for this residence.

At the request of the young couple owners we left for a journey full of discoveries as we entered through the reused wooden door. We also reused wood leftovers as expansion joint for the burnt cement floor that goes through the entire residence.

The leaked bricks were used to serve as a sun light filter and strategically placed to direct the wind circulation and avoid the use of air conditioning.

The preserved forest at the back of the lot keeps the temperature mild, creating shady areas and protecting the construction of the direct winds and sunlight.

A technical area is located below the car lot and boxes for reused rain water were installed for cleaning and garden irrigation.

Besides the accentuated lot gap challenge, the proposal also balances the couple's yearnings with the contemporary need for a sustainable and comfortable home.

