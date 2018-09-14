World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa
  6. 2015
  7. VPJC House / Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa

VPJC House / Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa

  • 09:00 - 14 September, 2018
VPJC House / Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa
VPJC House / Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa, © Eduardo Triboni
© Eduardo Triboni

© Eduardo Triboni

  • Architect

    Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa

  • Location

    Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil

  • Architect in charge

    Frederico Zanelato

  • Team

    Regina Sesoko, Regina Santos, Suzana Nagasawa, Gabriela Ito, Raissa Maznik, Muara Almeida, Tamie deno, Cassio Riman, Pedro Zappa, Sergio Faraulo

  • Area

    310.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Eduardo Triboni

  • Structure

    Wagner Garcia de Oliveira

  • Electrical and Hydraulic

    AF Projetos

  • Construction

    Formigueiro
    More Specs
© Eduardo Triboni
© Eduardo Triboni

Text description provided by the architects. This slope urban lot in Mogi das Cruzes, indicated us the following premisses:

Level access to the garage, office and intimate area of ​​the house, a box of apparent concrete houses the vertical circulation and the water resevatory, a vertical volume that counterposes the horizontality of the project 

The rooftop is a garden, solarium and a leisure area.

© Eduardo Triboni
© Eduardo Triboni
Section A
Section A
© Eduardo Triboni
© Eduardo Triboni

The upstairs open floor opens to the setbacks and creates the social area, integrated and isolated when necessary. A garden with a “jabuticabeira”tree connects Living room and dining area, the kitchen opens to the bottom terrace integrated with outside kitchen and spa. Full and empty spaces compose the symphony of sensations proposed for this residence.

© Eduardo Triboni
© Eduardo Triboni

At the request of the young couple owners we left for a journey full of discoveries as we entered through the reused wooden door. We also reused wood leftovers as expansion joint for the burnt cement floor that goes through the entire residence.

The leaked bricks were used to serve as a sun light filter and strategically placed to direct the wind circulation and avoid the use of air conditioning.

© Eduardo Triboni
© Eduardo Triboni

The preserved forest at the back of the lot keeps the temperature mild, creating shady areas and protecting the construction of the direct winds and sunlight.

A technical area is located below the car lot and boxes for reused rain water were installed for  cleaning and garden irrigation. 

© Eduardo Triboni
© Eduardo Triboni

Besides the accentuated lot gap challenge, the proposal also balances the couple's yearnings with the contemporary need for a sustainable and comfortable home.

© Eduardo Triboni
© Eduardo Triboni

Cite: "VPJC House / Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa" [Casa VPJC / Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa] 14 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898700/vpjc-house-ar-co-arquitetura-cooperativa/> ISSN 0719-8884

