World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Ben Giles Architect
  6. 2017
  7. Randwick House / Ben Giles Architect

Randwick House / Ben Giles Architect

  • 23:00 - 26 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Randwick House / Ben Giles Architect
Save this picture!
Randwick House / Ben Giles Architect, © Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

© Murray Fredericks © Murray Fredericks © Murray Fredericks © Murray Fredericks + 17

  • Builder

    Ballast Point Construction

  • Structural engineer

    SDA Structures

  • Stormwater engineer

    ITM Design

  • Client

    Helen and Peter Lewis
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

Text description provided by the architects. Randwick House is the new home of Helen and Peter, a retired couple who spend much of their time touring Australia in their Land Cruiser. When at home they park the 4WD and camping equipment in the garage and enjoy hosting friends and grandchildren.

Save this picture!
© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

Randwick House is:
A house for a retired couple to age-in-place.
A house integrated with its garden.
A house located on the southern side of the site leaving space to create a lineal garden along the northern side.
A house with living spaces visually connected to this northern lineal garden rather than the back fence.
A house that provides high ceiling spaces within a single-pitched roof.
A house that mitigates traffic noise from the busy road.
A house where the western (front) elevation is articulated via a series of projecting sunhoods and blades to mitigate low-angle summer sun.

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

A house that discretely parks a large vehicle.
A house where the first floor overhangs and shades the ground floor living areas on the north.
A house requiring minimal maintenance.
A house that is simple to build on a regular and repeated grid.
A house that is both open and private.
A house that integrates a covered outdoor living space.
A house with a simple rainwater collection system.
A house that responds to place, client, budget and brief.

Save this picture!
© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

Randwick house faces west to a busy road. Traffic volume and noise is significant. It is a flat site surrounded by one and two-storey detached houses. The front of the house aligns with both houses either side and is similar in height. The house is set back approximately 3.3 metres from the northern boundary and 1.5 metres from the southern. The front door and first floor bedroom windows face the street to provide an active street frontage. The front street wall is low, similar to adjoining houses, maintaining views between footpath and house. The house enables the owners to age-in-place. Their ground floor bedroom accommodates single- level living. First floor bedrooms and second living space are for visiting grandchildren. A lift supports first floor access. A pool was required and four bedrooms, a covered outdoor entertaining area, garden area, high ceilings, visual and acoustic privacy from neighbours, and reduce traffic noise from the busy street, all on a limited budget.

Save this picture!
© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks
Save this picture!
Section
Section

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ben Giles Architect
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Randwick House / Ben Giles Architect" 26 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898697/randwick-house-ben-giles-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »