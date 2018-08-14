The Stadiums That Could Host the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico

For architects it is simple: more teams equals more games which equals more beautiful stadia. In this article, we'll take a look at the potential venues for “the United Bid” - where the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will join forces to host the world’s largest sporting event - showing the existing and proposed stadia, and the architects who designed them.
Before we reveal the list, it’s important to understand the factors that have influenced the decisions. The 2026 United Bid’s success was due in large part to the existing stadia and infrastructure that the three nations could offer, a stark contrast in comparison to the 2022 Qatar bid. This means we can predict with some accuracy the existing venues who are ‘host worthy:’ a 40,000 capacity is essential for each venue, according to FIFA, who also states that the city must be capable of having at least 5 games. We also know that 60 of the 80 games will be played in the U.S. and that 6 cities - Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Toronto, Edmonton, Montreal - have been confirmed as Mexican and Canadian host cities already. The remaining 10 spots will be chosen from the 17 U.S. cities who have been put forward as potential hosts, and the 2 venues of 80,000+ for the opening and closing games are yet to be chosen. The front-runners for this prestigious honor are HKS’s proposed Los Angeles Stadium, the MetLife Stadium, and the Rose Bowl - which hosted the last Men’s World Cup on North American soil.
USA
Atlanta / Mercedes-Benz Stadium / HOK, tvsdesign, Good Van Slyke Architecture, and Stanley Beaman & Sears
