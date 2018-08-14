World
The Stadiums That Could Host the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico

The Stadiums That Could Host the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico
© <a href='https://pixabay.com/en/landover-maryland-fedex-field-89813/'>Flikr user ID12019</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en'>CC0 1.0</a>
© Flikr user ID12019 licensed under CC0 1.0

I hope you’ve caught your breath after this year’s FIFA World Cup. France’s win in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium marked the end of an era; the last World Cup with a classic format. After the 2022 Winter tournament in Qatar, the competition will be expanded to 48 teams (rather than the current 32).

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Metlife_stadium.jpg'>Anthony Quintano</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a> © <a href='https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archivo:BC_Place_2015_Women%27s_FIFA_World_Cup.jpg'>GoToVan</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a> © <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Le_Stade_Olympique_3.jpg'>Tolivero</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY 3.0</a> The Stadiums That Could Host the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico + 27

For architects it is simple: more teams equals more games which equals more beautiful stadia. In this article, we'll take a look at the potential venues for “the United Bid” - where the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will join forces to host the world’s largest sporting event - showing the existing and proposed stadia, and the architects who designed them.

Before we reveal the list, it’s important to understand the factors that have influenced the decisions. The 2026 United Bid’s success was due in large part to the existing stadia and infrastructure that the three nations could offer, a stark contrast in comparison to the 2022 Qatar bid. This means we can predict with some accuracy the existing venues who are ‘host worthy:’ a 40,000 capacity is essential for each venue, according to FIFA, who also states that the city must be capable of having at least 5 games. We also know that 60 of the 80 games will be played in the U.S. and that 6 cities - Mexico City, GuadalajaraMonterrey and Toronto, EdmontonMontreal - have been confirmed as Mexican and Canadian host cities already. The remaining 10 spots will be chosen from the 17 U.S. cities who have been put forward as potential hosts, and the 2 venues of 80,000+ for the opening and closing games are yet to be chosen. The front-runners for this prestigious honor are HKS’s proposed Los Angeles Stadium, the MetLife Stadium, and the Rose Bowl - which hosted the last Men’s World Cup on North American soil.

 

USA

Atlanta / Mercedes-Benz Stadium / HOK, tvsdesign, Good Van Slyke Architecture, and Stanley Beaman & Sears

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/internetarchivebookimages/14577416839'>Thomson200</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en'>CC0 1.0</a>
© Thomson200 licensed under CC0 1.0

Baltimore / M&T Bank Stadium / Populous

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:M%26T_Bank_Stadium_USA_soccer.JPG'>Mrgoggins90</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
© Mrgoggins90 licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Boston / Gillette Stadium / Populous

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/31491248@N00/388193664'>Flikr user Art01852</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flikr user Art01852 licensed under CC BY 2.0

Cincinnati / Paul Brown Stadium / NBBJ

© <a href='https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Paul_Brown_Stadium.JPG'>Nicole Cordeiro</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Nicole Cordeiro licensed under CC BY 2.0

Dallas / AT&T Stadium / HKS Architects

Denver / Mile High Stadium / Stanley E. Morse

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Invesco_Field_at_Mile_High.jpg'>David Shankbone</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY 3.0</a>
© David Shankbone licensed under CC BY 3.0

Houston / NRG Stadium / Populous and Houston Stadium Consultants

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Reliant_Stadium_Aerial.JPG?uselang=en-gb'>LoneStarMike</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY 3.0</a>
© LoneStarMike licensed under CC BY 3.0

Kansas City / Arrowhead Stadium / Kivett and Myers, and Populous

Los Angeles / Rose Bowl / Myron Hunt

Los Angeles / Los Angeles Stadium Hollywood Park / HKS, Inc. 

Courtesy of HKS
Courtesy of HKS

Las Vegas / Las Vegas Stadium / MANICA Architecture and HNTB 

Courtesy of MANICA Architecture
Courtesy of MANICA Architecture

Miami / Hard Rock Stadium / HOK/360

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hard_Rock_Stadium.jpg'>A.J. Lipp</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
© A.J. Lipp licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Nashville / Nissan Stadium / Populous, and McKissack & McKissack

New York / Met Life Stadium / HOK, Bruce Mau, Rockwell Group, and EwingCole

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Metlife_stadium.jpg'>Anthony Quintano</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Anthony Quintano licensed under CC BY 2.0

Orlando / Camping World Stadium / HNTB

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Citrus_Bowl_Orlando_City.jpg'>Kitch</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
© Kitch licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Philadelphia / Lincoln Financial Field / NBBJ

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Philly_(45).JPGb'>Betp</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY 3.0</a>
© Betp licensed under CC BY 3.0

San Francisco / Levi’s Stadium / HNTB

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Levis_stadium_aerial.jpg'>Palonsotcco</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
© Palonsotcco licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Seattle / CenturyLink by Ellerbe Becket / LMN Architects

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:CenturyLink_Field_panorama_from_Section_324_(21182723826).jpg'>SounderBruce</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© SounderBruce licensed under CC BY 2.0

Washington, D.C. / FedEx Field / Populous

© Flikr user ID12019 licensed under CC0 1.0

Canada

Montreal / Olympic Stadium / Roger Taillibert

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Le_Stade_Olympique_3.jpg'>Tolivero</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY 3.0</a>
© Tolivero licensed under CC BY 3.0

Edmonton / Commonwealth Stadium / Bell, McCulloch, Spotowski and Associates

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Commonwealth_Stadium_Edmonton_Alberta_Canada_07A.jpg'>WinterE229</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en'>CC0 1.0</a>
© WinterE229 licensed under CC0 1.0

Vancouver / BC Place / Studio Phillips Barratt, Ltd. and Stantec Architecture Ltd. (renovation)

© <a href='https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archivo:BC_Place_2015_Women%27s_FIFA_World_Cup.jpg'>GoToVan</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© GoToVan licensed under CC BY 2.0

Toronto / BMO Field / Brisbin Brooks Beynon Architects

© <a href='https://fi.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tiedosto:Toronto_-_ON_-_BMO_Field.jpg'>Wladyslaw</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY 3.0</a>
© Wladyslaw licensed under CC BY 3.0

Mexico

Mexico City / Estadio Azteca / Pedro Ramírez Vázquez 

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Estadio_Azteca_07a.jpg'>Jymlii Manzo</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Jymlii Manzo licensed under CC BY 2.0

Monterrey / Estadio BBVA Bancomer / Populous, VFO and Federico Velasco

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Estadio_BBVA_Bancomer_-_Diciembre_2017.jpg'>MX</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
© MX licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Guadalajara / Estadio Akron / Jean Marie Massaud & Daniel Pouzet, Populous and VFO architects

© <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Estadio_Omnilife_Chivas.jpg'>Juan Olivas</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Juan Olivas licensed under CC BY 2.0

