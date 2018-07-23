World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Idee architects
  6. 2018
  7. House Under the Pines / Idee architects

House Under the Pines / Idee architects

  • 19:00 - 23 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Under the Pines / Idee architects
Save this picture!
House Under the Pines / Idee architects, © Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

© Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien + 23

  • Architects

    Idee architects

  • Location

    , Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Tran Ngoc Linh

  • Team

    Nguyen Huy Hai, Do Thoan, Nguyen Ly, Nguyen Dang Quang, Nguyen Dac Nguyen, Tham Hung

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Hidden, located on the pine hill; the steel and glass house designed by Idee Architects has a wide vision, seeing over around the under valley and still keeps its private and isolation. The architect and customer quickly understand each other about living view, tend towards simple lifestyle, open space and freedom, silence and near nature, with full of utilities. “Live in simplicity” is the main criteria for making the design.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Located on the high hill, instead of leveling to widen the area for constructing and the terrain element is respected here, the wide vision becomes an excellent advantage for the house. So the land is divided 2 areas, the lower area is used for gara, extra room and a winding road leading to the higher area where the house is located with a transparent living room coming out of the hillside creating 3 view sides over the valley and getting the sunshine through the trees. The large eaves with 3 meters in some part are the openness of the interior space, and it is also a simple and effective solution for protecting from traditional severe rain and sun in Vietnam.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

All the trees around are undamaged, the house layout is designed harmoniously under the tree, a large grass courtyard is in front of living room and bed, it is the playground for children but not an obstruction of view from the inside. Every side of the house are opened to ventilate or it is able to open all windows and doors on nice weather days. Western corridor helps to insulate for bedrooms. It is easy to find static and dynamic states of the house: dynamic is the external opened space and airy rooms, static is the private, peaceful and quiet.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

With the light structure solution between steel and glass to design the house helps to save construction cost, not effecting on land status, full of sunshine, natural ventilation. Energy can be self-supporting in the near future with solar energy from the large roof, fresh water and vegetables as well, it is suitable with a loving nature and elegant lifestyle of the host. Local construction materials such as stone, brick were used to create the harmony with nature and save cost.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Idee architects
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "House Under the Pines / Idee architects" 23 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898688/house-under-the-pines-idee-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »