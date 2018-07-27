World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. FFA Architecture and Interiors
  6. 2017
  7. Library! at Bown Crossing / FFA Architecture and Interiors

Library! at Bown Crossing / FFA Architecture and Interiors

  • 15:00 - 27 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Library! at Bown Crossing / FFA Architecture and Interiors
Save this picture!
Library! at Bown Crossing / FFA Architecture and Interiors, © Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

© Gabe Border © Gabe Border © Gabe Border © Gabe Border + 17

  • Architects

    FFA Architecture and Interiors

  • Location

    2153 E Riverwalk Dr, Boise, ID 83706, United States

  • Principal

    Troy Ainsworth, AIA

  • Project Manager

    Ian Gelbrich, AIA, LEED AP

  • Project Designer

    Karl Refi

  • Area

    16000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Gabe Border

  • Job Captain

    Meghan Panarella

  • Architectural Staff

    Tyson Staab

  • Interior Designer

    Brenda Katz

  • Contractor

    CM Company, Inc.

  • Consultants

    KPFF Structural Engineering, Interface Engineering, Quadrant Consulting, JensenBelts Associates
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the Library! at Bown Crossing originates from a historic and natural context that uniquely links building and place. Panoramic mountain views are to the north, while historic East Boise Avenue and the Oregon Trail lie to the south. The site itself is nestled between pedestrian-oriented commercial development and an elementary school. With this range of community context surrounding it, the new library is poised to strengthen the physical and psychological connections among these elements by building on the unique history, natural ecology, and contemporary vitality of the area.

Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams
Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

Building form responds to specific influences of the site design and surroundings. The radial geometry locks into a major wall and column lines of the building as well as the plaza layout. Visible from any angle, the building effectively has no backside, as people may be parking, approaching, or viewing the building from a variety of vantage points. Building massing is oriented to obtain optimal views for library visitors and the site is oriented to filter rainwater through thoughtfully-placed bioswales filled with native plantings. Layered roof forms, battered walls, and stone materiality draw inspiration from the backdrop of the Boise foothills.

Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

On average, Boise gets just about 12 inches of annual precipitation, and very little of that comes during the blazing hot summer months. This high desert climate does, however, have a wide range of beautiful native plants. Library! at Bown Crossing had the goal of demonstrating the low maintenance xeriscaping opportunities for the local community with a thoughtful showcase garden at the main public entry.

Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

Seven years in the planning and making, the Bown Crossing branch is unlike any of the other 5 Boise libraries – with its clean use of cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels, spectacular fireplace, 28 public computers, multiple study and meeting rooms, and 40,000 lending items. The building also has many sustainability features – used both as learning tools for the community and to help in reaching the library’s goal of being LEED certified. Once certified, Library! at Bown Crossing will be the first LEED v.4 NC Certification building in the state of Idaho.

Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

Sandstone from local quarries has been a key component of Boise architecture for generations. The historic Bown House, built in 1879, sits directly adjacent to the library and features sandstone hauled from a quarry near Table Rock in the neighboring Treasure Valley. The decision to feature local sandstone in the Library! at Bown Crossing was made early in the design process as a gesture of homage to the historic home, and it ultimately became a driver in the design strategy. The stone, which was custom cut and scored for the building, was drawn from the same quarry as its historic neighbor. Translated into a modern architectural vocabulary, this material choice links the library to local history, the land it came from, and modern Boise as a whole.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FFA Architecture and Interiors
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library United States
Cite: "Library! at Bown Crossing / FFA Architecture and Interiors" 27 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898687/library-at-bown-crossing-ffa-architecture-and-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »