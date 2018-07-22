World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Hybrid Homes: Living and Working Collide in These 26 Projects

Hybrid Homes: Living and Working Collide in These 26 Projects

Hybrid Homes: Living and Working Collide in These 26 Projects
Cortesía de Naoomi Kurozumi Architectural Photographic Office
Cortesía de Naoomi Kurozumi Architectural Photographic Office

© Tsukui Teruaki © Toshiyuki Yano © Vincent Hecht © Charles Davis Smith + 27

Normally, houses are divided into common areas, rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms. However, sometimes the client demands to add other programs related to their work or hobbies, making efficient design and daily spatial distribution more complex. As architects, we are faced with an interesting challenge: to merge the private life of its inhabitants with more public and open programs, generating exciting mixed-use spaces.

If you are interested in designing hybrid homes, we have selected 26 houses with additions including shops, soccer fields, barns, greenhouses, and even skateparks.

Home - Ceramic Gallery

House for Pottery Festival / Office for Environment Architecture

© Yuko Tada
© Yuko Tada

Home - Garden

Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata

© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht

Home - Skate Park

Skate Park House / LEVEL Architects

© Kojima Junji
© Kojima Junji

Home - Basketball Court 

Court House / KOIZUMISEKKEI

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Home - Library

Shelf-Pod / Kazuya Morita Architecture Studio

© Shinichi Watanabe
© Shinichi Watanabe

Home - Sewing Workshop

House in Kashiwa / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

Cortesía de Naoomi Kurozumi Architectural Photographic Office
Cortesía de Naoomi Kurozumi Architectural Photographic Office

Home - Public Space

Around the Corner Grain / Eureka + MARU。architecture

© Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki

Student Residences - Offices

Kitasenzoku Apartment / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Home - Store

Resort in House / ALPES Green Design & Build

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Home - Car Collection

AUTOHAUS / Matt Fajkus Architecture

© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

Home - Hair Salon

Split-Level Hair Salon & Residential / HAO Design studio

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Home - Mechanical Workshop

Workshop House / PAX.ARQ

© Bruno Candiotto
© Bruno Candiotto

Home - Shelving

Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

Home - Greenhouse

The Green House / Sigurd Larsen

© Tia Borgsmidt
© Tia Borgsmidt

Home - Barn

Napa Barn / Anderson Architects

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Home - Art Studio

House for a Painter / DTR_studio architects

© Cristina Beltrán
© Cristina Beltrán

Home - Gallery - Musician's Studio

Gallery-House / Carles Enrich

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Home - Office 

Architects Home Studio / BetweenSpaces

© Kunal Bhatia
© Kunal Bhatia

Home - Private Gallery

Daeyang Gallery and House / Steven Holl Architects

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Home - Art Studio

Swoon Art House / Tres birds workshop

© James Florio
© James Florio

Home - Art Gallery

Gallery House / Neil Dusheiko Architects

© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Home - Greenhouse

Charvot House / Hérard & da Costa

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Home - Pastry Store

Brownie / Uchida Architect Design Office

© Hiroyuki Kawano
© Hiroyuki Kawano

Home - Photography Studio

Casa + Estúdio / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Home - Event Space

Willoughby Design Barn / El Dorado

© Mike Sinclair
© Mike Sinclair

Home - Office

House and Office / QUATRE

© Samuel Defourny
© Samuel Defourny

María Francisca González
News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Hybrid Homes: Living and Working Collide in These 26 Projects" [Casas Híbridas: 26 viviendas de usos mixtos ] 22 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898641/hybrid-homes-living-and-working-collide-in-these-26-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »