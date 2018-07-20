World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 8 Beautiful Belgian Houses: The Expert on Ugly Belgian Houses Weighs In

8 Beautiful Belgian Houses: The Expert on Ugly Belgian Houses Weighs In

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
8 Beautiful Belgian Houses: The Expert on Ugly Belgian Houses Weighs In

Sometimes an architect’s best intentions get lost along the way. Sometimes they get value-engineered out; sometimes they were never really there to begin with. That's where Ugly Belgian Houses comes in. The blog, run by discerning Belgian Hannes Coudenys, documents some of his home country's architectural misadventures - all with a sense of humor, of course!

Today, to celebrate Belgium's National Day, we asked the man behind the blog to select some beautiful Belgian houses. His choices - with a few words from him and the architects - after the break. 

1. House CR / dmvA

Save this picture!
House CR / dmvA. Image © Sergio Pirrone
House CR / dmvA. Image © Sergio Pirrone

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Textures loading… 

From the architects: "...[We] wanted to create an icon, a landmark, as a response to the often-ridiculous building regulations and the unadapted town planning regulations in Flanders. So [we] opted for white and smooth plasterwork as finishing material for all facades."

House CR / dmvA. Image © Sergio Pirrone House CR / dmvA. Image © Sergio Pirrone House CR / dmvA. Image © Sergio Pirrone House CR / dmvA. Image © Sergio Pirrone + 71

2. Stephanie & Kevin / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Save this picture!
Stephanie & Kevin / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Courtesy of Atelier Vens Vanbelle
Stephanie & Kevin / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Courtesy of Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Vens Vanbelle, one of their best up to date.

From the architects: "The space is glazed on three sides, so the sun comes in all day long and gives you the feeling that you are in close contact with the environment."

Stephanie & Kevin / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Courtesy of Atelier Vens Vanbelle Stephanie & Kevin / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Courtesy of Atelier Vens Vanbelle Stephanie & Kevin / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Courtesy of Atelier Vens Vanbelle Stephanie & Kevin / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Courtesy of Atelier Vens Vanbelle + 71

3. House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS

Save this picture!
House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Image © Marie-Françoise Plissart
House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Image © Marie-Françoise Plissart

Ugly Belgian Houses says: I never promised you a rose garden. Epic facade by Samyn and Partners.

From the architects: "The house presents curved and vegetalised facades that are very private and closed to the neighbours to the north, the east and the south. In contrast, the west facade is entirely glass-walled as if it were one huge partitioned window."

House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Image © Marie-Françoise Plissart House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Image © Marie-Françoise Plissart House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Image © Marie-Françoise Plissart House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Image © Marie-Françoise Plissart + 71

4. VILLA MQ / Office O architects 

Save this picture!
VILLA MQ / Office O architects. Image © Filip Dujardin
VILLA MQ / Office O architects. Image © Filip Dujardin

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Mesmerizing. Is this LA? I want a house by OA. Seriously.

From the architects: "This spacious villa is situated in Tremelo on a large terrain surrounded by pines...While in other designs OOA’s approach is very conceptual in the approach of a design, here we just let it flow.

VILLA MQ / Office O architects. Image © Filip Dujardin VILLA MQ / Office O architects. Image © Filip Dujardin VILLA MQ / Office O architects. Image © Filip Dujardin VILLA MQ / Office O architects. Image © Filip Dujardin + 71

5. Villa Moerkensheide / Dieter De Vos Architecten 

Save this picture!
Villa Moerkensheide / Dieter De Vos Architecten. Image © Filip Dujardin
Villa Moerkensheide / Dieter De Vos Architecten. Image © Filip Dujardin

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Really appreciate this floorplan.

From the architects: "An explicit orientation to the sun shapes the tripartite composition of the house. Three gardens formally complement the composition, each garden intended for a specific time of day: morning, afternoon, evening."

Villa Moerkensheide / Dieter De Vos Architecten. Image © Filip Dujardin Villa Moerkensheide / Dieter De Vos Architecten. Image © Filip Dujardin Villa Moerkensheide / Dieter De Vos Architecten. Image © Filip Dujardin Villa Moerkensheide / Dieter De Vos Architecten. Image © Filip Dujardin + 71

6. House Bernheimbeuk / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu 

Save this picture!
House Bernheimbeuk / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu. Image © Filip Dujardin
House Bernheimbeuk / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu. Image © Filip Dujardin

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Future classic. Taking the best of Ugly Belgian Architecture and creating a masterpiece.

From the architects: "A small site. A small house. The small budget. An even smaller house."

House Bernheimbeuk / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu. Image © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin House Bernheimbeuk / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu. Image © Filip Dujardin House Bernheimbeuk / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu. Image © Filip Dujardin + 71

7. Ark Shelter / Michiel De Backer + Jakub Senkowski + Martin Mikovčák 

Save this picture!
Ark Shelter / Michiel De Backer + Jakub Senkowski + Martin Mikovčák. Image © Thomas Debruyne
Ark Shelter / Michiel De Backer + Jakub Senkowski + Martin Mikovčák. Image © Thomas Debruyne

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Much love for ARK. Small & mobile is the future.

From the architects: "We were thinking about a way to escape from our stressful lives and to get back to our roots. We believe people will find the break they need by bringing the nature back."

Ark Shelter / Michiel De Backer + Jakub Senkowski + Martin Mikovčák. Image © Thomas Debruyne Ark Shelter / Michiel De Backer + Jakub Senkowski + Martin Mikovčák. Image © Thomas Debruyne Ark Shelter / Michiel De Backer + Jakub Senkowski + Martin Mikovčák. Image © Thomas Debruyne Ark Shelter / Michiel De Backer + Jakub Senkowski + Martin Mikovčák. Image © Thomas Debruyne + 71

8. DM Residence / CUBYC architects bvba 

Save this picture!
DM Residence / CUBYC architects bvba. Image © Thomas Debruyne
DM Residence / CUBYC architects bvba. Image © Thomas Debruyne

Ugly Belgian Houses says: It’s a bit boring but I am stunned by its setting and its clean clean lines. So its not boring. :)

From the architects: "All living areas are visually with each other, and with the wooded area connected, but you have to find out these connections in phases. Each room has its own perspective."

DM Residence / CUBYC architects bvba. Image © Koen van Damme DM Residence / CUBYC architects bvba. Image © Koen van Damme DM Residence / CUBYC architects bvba. Image © Koen van Damme DM Residence / CUBYC architects bvba. Image © Thomas Debruyne + 71

You can see more beautiful Belgian houses on the ArchDaily Catalog here. And you can see some Ugly Belgian Houses here. 

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Hannes Coudenys
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Hannes Coudenys. "8 Beautiful Belgian Houses: The Expert on Ugly Belgian Houses Weighs In" 20 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898639/8-beautiful-belgian-houses-the-expert-on-ugly-belgian-houses-weighs-in/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »