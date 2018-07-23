Goldtree House / Hartree + Associates Architects

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Alterations and additions to a 1950’s dwelling in East Fremantle.

The key aims were to deliver agile spaces hosting a family celebrating teenage twins; to have an awareness of harsh climatic conditions; be proud of salmon brick; maximize views to Fremantle Harbour and deliver the project on budget. The response involved removing the roof of the existing home and grafting a new level on top that hosts primary living spaces and the master bedroom, the kitchen enjoys the best views – in future this level will become the parents “apartment”.

The ground level is dedicated to teenagers and their friends, internally the spaces were stripped back and re-organized to meet demands of contemporary life, living spaces engage with the landscape and views, the passage of the sun and breezes. The entry gallery connects elements of the home to the street, extends through the “gatho-room” to the verandah, succulent garden and pool.

Conceptual Framework:

H+AA is committed to delivering innovative and thoughtfully crafted architecture, a neutral backdrop for dynamic family life – seeking to stimulate new standards for residential building design. The additions are composed of prefabricated panel construction – achieving efficient construction timeframes and excellent thermal performance.

Public & Cultural Benefits:

H+AA seeks to capture the attention of building occupants, visitors and passing public, with a view to challenging predictable construction methods and outcomes, and to engage and provoke enlightened thought processes – spaces for occupants to enjoy alone, as a family and with friends; the recycling of older buildings; efficient construction systems; promoting sustainable design principles as a basic requirement for all buildings and experimenting with low cost and no maintenance materials.

Relationship of Built Form to Context:

This project is driven by principles of authenticity and regeneration of the original building as a statement of time and place. Our intention was to commemorate the original street pattern. Building elements were drawn from the local vernacular, an eclectic mix of forms, textures, color and play of proportions deliver distinctive and articulated elevations. The swimming pool highlights the landscape, with pool access resolved to avoid a perimeter fence.

Program Resolution:

Our children participated weekly with the construction of their home, they have a unique pride and ownership, regularly hosting friends who enjoy the informality of the spaces and experiences.

Consistent client direction was critical to the success of this project, contingent upon the integration of H+AA design professionals, specialist consultants, construction tradespeople, artisans, and artists. With a strict budget, elements of the building were revisited over time to ensure the comprehensive success of the project.

At H+AA we take a holistic view of sustainability, not only concerned with physical issues, our focus is aimed at social, aesthetic and economic concerns such as:

- Recycling older buildings is a critical step in reducing pressure on the environment.

- To meet the requirements of contemporary living this home has been transformed within the existing footprint, where possible the fabric of the original home has been retained to create an airy open design with screened glass walls that retract to integrate inside and out. On calm days (the majority of the year in Perth), the glass wall opens out, air-conditioning turned off.

- Roof forms and ceiling details allow sunlight to penetrate to the core.

- Buildings that encourage occupants to age in place and support multiple families will reduce economic pressure on the community.

In addition to a photovoltaic solar panel array, the homes green aspects include energy and water management through orientation, the function of planning, natural ventilation, selection of appropriate fixtures and fittings and water-wise native planting. West facing glazing is protected from solar gain both internally and externally. Infrastructure has been fitted to support 2 wind turbines and power storage batteries when the technology matures.

This project exceeded the expectations of our teenagers, providing a steady supply of familiar faces and entertainment.