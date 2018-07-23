World
  Intermediate Stories / HYLA Architects

Intermediate Stories / HYLA Architects

  • 20:00 - 23 July, 2018
Intermediate Stories / HYLA Architects
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell

  • Architects

    HYLA Architects

  • Location

    Singapore, Singapore

  • Lead Architect

    Han Loke Kwang

  • Design Team

    Trang Tran, Amanda Tay, Thomas Ong

  • Area

    353.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Derek Swalwell

  • Structural Engineering

    GCE Consulting Engineers

  • Main Contractor

    V-Tech Construction Pte Ltd

  • Landscape Contractor

    Nyee Phoe Flower Garden Pte Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. When the planning authority revised the planning guidelines for landed housing by allowing more flexibility in the internal layouts, it gaves us the opportunity to re-examine the typology for an intermediate terrace house.

Typically, the main problem for houses of this type is that the living areas, being located on the ground floor would look into the car parking at the front. In this house, an extra level has been inserted making this a four storey house in a 2.5 storey zone.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
1st & 2nd floor plan
1st & 2nd floor plan

The ground floor, which is just slightly below the existing level, is where the parking and service areas are. This frees the second level to be the main living areas with its double volume space and private courtyard.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The courtyard is screened by a custom concrete air block, which is designed to be a climbing wall for one of the owner’s cats. A mezzanine level holds the 2 kid’s rooms, whilst the Master and study room is placed at the attic.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Sections
Sections
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The house is finished in off form concrete and a grey facebrick which contrasts very nicely with the warmth of the timber used throughout for floors and furniture.

The cantilevered staircase is done entirely in an insitu off form concrete, with a steel edge to hold the banisters.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Cite: "Intermediate Stories / HYLA Architects" 23 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898609/intermediate-stories-hyla-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

