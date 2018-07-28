EC3 Reveals Design for a New Dalang Cultural & Sports Center in Shenzhen, China

Los Angeles-based studio EC3 has revealed its design entry for a new 14.5-acre, cultural & sports center in Shenzhen’s growing Dalang neighborhood, hosted by the Shenzhen Longhua District Government and the Vanke Real Estate Co.

In collaboration with the Design Institute of South China University of Technology, EC3's design features a green, urban campus with numerous buildings of different scales and materials.

The buildings are organized by programmatic anchors including the Performing Arts and Black Box Theaters, swimming pools, and a multi-functional hall. The rest of the site features a series of connectors, including the community center, which links the library to exhibition galleries at the cultural center, and a multi-level atrium space which connects to a multitude of recreational areas.

According to the architects, The Dalang Cultural & Sports Center "pays homage to traditional Chinese landscape painting by touching upon solid and void, opaque and transparent compositions in order to achieve an ephemeral character."

News via: EC3