World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. How Construction Workers are Using Drones on Building Sites

How Construction Workers are Using Drones on Building Sites

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
How Construction Workers are Using Drones on Building Sites
Save this picture!
How Construction Workers are Using Drones on Building Sites

On construction sites, workers are increasingly using drones to do what humans can’t. In the past, we’ve covered brick-laying drones, their impact (for better or worse) on the urban environment, and how the technology can help improve the accuracy of architectural rendersCNBC recently reported on how drones can be used to take aerial photos of construction sites at hard-to-reach angles—an innovation that has caused drone sales to sharply increase. According to the article, "construction drone usage has skyrocketed by 239 percent year over year."

Construction workers, who use low-cost drones that they’re trained to operate, say drones are immensely helpful for getting a sense of the larger picture of the projects they execute.

To learn more about the growing role of drones in construction, check out the original article.

News via: CNBC

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Ella Comberg
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Comberg. "How Construction Workers are Using Drones on Building Sites" 25 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898598/how-construction-workers-are-using-drones-to-enhance-building-sites/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »