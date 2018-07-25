How Construction Workers are Using Drones on Building Sites

On construction sites, workers are increasingly using drones to do what humans can’t. In the past, we’ve covered brick-laying drones, their impact (for better or worse) on the urban environment, and how the technology can help improve the accuracy of architectural renders. CNBC recently reported on how drones can be used to take aerial photos of construction sites at hard-to-reach angles—an innovation that has caused drone sales to sharply increase. According to the article, "construction drone usage has skyrocketed by 239 percent year over year."
Construction workers, who use low-cost drones that they’re trained to operate, say drones are immensely helpful for getting a sense of the larger picture of the projects they execute.
To learn more about the growing role of drones in construction, check out the original article.
News via: CNBC