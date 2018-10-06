World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Nature Humaine
  6. 2017
  7. Bessborough Residence / Nature Humaine

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bessborough Residence / Nature Humaine

  • 18:00 - 6 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bessborough Residence / Nature Humaine
Save this picture!
Bessborough Residence / Nature Humaine, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams + 14

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. The Bessborough residence is located in the district of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in Montreal. The project consists of the complete renovation of the ground floor of a duplex dating back from the 1950s. The challenge was to open this 900-ft2 space by maximizing living spaces while keeping a certain sense of spatial division. The architectural concept is build around three "blocks". These volumes articulate the space while playing on the notion of wall.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

In the center, the black volume defines the circulation and acts as a filter between the various functions. This volume, introducing a new staircase, play on its transparency by using a rhythm between full and empty using variations of glass, steel rods and Mdf panels. The wooden volume brings a warm aspect in the whole space. It contains on one hand, a library and of the other one, a walk-in adjacent to the master bedroom. The grey volume, simple and sleek, allows hiding diverse functions of service as well as the bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Reinforcing the degree of abstraction of the project, the choice of minimalist furniture and lamps echoes the palette of textures composed of concrete, wood and steel.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Nature Humaine
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Canada
Cite: "Bessborough Residence / Nature Humaine" 06 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898567/bessborough-residence-nature-humaine/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream