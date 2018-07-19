The Best Universities in Latin America That Have Architecture Programs

Save this picture! © The Photographer, used under CC0. Image Teatro Municipal in São Paulo, the city with the most universities featured in the regional ranking of the Times Higher Universities

Times Higher Education (THE) revealed its ranking of the best universities in Latin America and the Caribean. The list is based on the same 13 indicators used in their global ranking, but with modifications that "better reflect the characteristics of Latin American universities," explains the organization.

The 2018 edition of this regional ranking includes 129 universities from 10 countries rated in the following categories: teaching, research, citations, international outlook, industry income. It should be noted that this measurement is global at the university level and does not measure each academic concentration separately, as QS does in its annual ranking.

Dominated by universities in Brazil, we present the 10 best Latin American universities for architecture, according to Times Higher Education (THE).

1. Universidad Estatal de Campinas (UNICAMP)

Location: Campinas, Brazil

Rating: 86,5

Global Ranking: 401-500

2. Universidad de São Paulo (USP)

Location: São Paulo, Brazil

Rating: 86,0

Global Ranking: 401-500

3°. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (PUC)

Location: Santiago, Chile

Rating: 85,7

Global Ranking: 501-600

4. Universidad Federal de São Paulo (UNIFESP)

Location: São Paulo, Brazil

Rating: 83,6

Global Ranking: 501-600

5. Universidad de Chile (UChile)

Location: Santiago, Chile

Rating: 81,5

Global Ranking: 601-800

6. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Río de Janeiro (PUC-Rio)

Location: Río de Janeiro, Brazil

Rating: 80

Global Ranking: 601-800

7. Universidad de Los Andes (Uniandes)

Location: Bogotá, Colombia

Rating: 79,8

Global Ranking: 601-800

8. Universidad Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG)

Location: Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Rating: 78,2

Global Ranking: 601-800

9. Universidad Federal de Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS)

Location: Porto Alegre, Brazil

Rating: 78,1

Global Ranking: 601-800

10. Universidad Estatal Paulista (UNESP)

Location: São Paulo, Brazil

Rating: 76,8

Global Ranking: 601-800

See all the results and methodology, here.