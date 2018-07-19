World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. UN and Yale University Unveil "Tiny House" as the Future of Eco-Living

UN and Yale University Unveil "Tiny House" as the Future of Eco-Living

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
UN and Yale University Unveil "Tiny House" as the Future of Eco-Living
Save this picture!
UN and Yale University Unveil "Tiny House" as the Future of Eco-Living, © David Sundberg/Esto
© David Sundberg/Esto

In an effort to spark public discussion and new ideas on how sustainable design can manifest as decent, affordable housing, Yale University has collaborated with UN Environment and UN-Habitat to unveil a “tiny house” fully powered by renewable energy. At 22-square-meters, the eco-house is designed to “test the potential for minimizing the use of natural resources such as water.”

The prototype was unveiled during the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, constructed from locally-sourced, bio-based renewable materials. While the first prototype is designed for the climate and context of New York, future iterations can be adapted for site-specific conditions around the globe. Design and fabrication of the module was carried out by Gray Organschi Architecture, working in direct partnership with the Yale Center for Ecosystems in Architecture.

© David Sundberg/Esto © David Sundberg/Esto © David Sundberg/Esto © David Sundberg/Esto + 26

Save this picture!
© David Sundberg/Esto
© David Sundberg/Esto
Save this picture!
© David Sundberg/Esto
© David Sundberg/Esto

The module has been designed to address the demand placed by the housing sector on the planet’s total resources, which currently stands at 40%. The scheme’s inbuilt systems include solar energy generation, on-site water collection, natural daylighting, plant-based air purification, and passive cross-ventilation. The interior contains a range of flexible, adaptable components building on the modern architectural trend of smart micro-living.

Save this picture!
© David Sundberg/Esto
© David Sundberg/Esto
Save this picture!
© David Sundberg/Esto
© David Sundberg/Esto

We clearly need more housing, but the key thing is that we also need smarter housing. The housing sector uses 40 per cent of the planet’s total resources and represents more than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions. So making them more efficient will benefit everyone, and it’ll mean lower bills too. Innovations like the Ecological Living Module are what we need more of.
-Erik Solheim, Head, UN Environment

Save this picture!
© David Sundberg/Esto
© David Sundberg/Esto
Save this picture!
© David Sundberg/Esto
© David Sundberg/Esto

With the earth’s population expected to approach 10 billion by 2050, and with one billion people today living in informal settlements, the project embodies the challenge for architects and designers to develop communities which sustainably expand capacity, and celebrate innovation in building systems and infrastructure.

Save this picture!
© David Sundberg/Esto
© David Sundberg/Esto
Save this picture!
© David Sundberg/Esto
© David Sundberg/Esto

News via: UN Environment

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "UN and Yale University Unveil "Tiny House" as the Future of Eco-Living" 19 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898561/un-and-yale-university-unveil-tiny-house-as-the-future-of-eco-living/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »