  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Youth Center
  4. Italy
  5. diverserighestudio
  6. 2015
  Opificio Golinelli / diverserighestudio

Opificio Golinelli / diverserighestudio

  • 03:00 - 17 August, 2018
Opificio Golinelli / diverserighestudio
Opificio Golinelli / diverserighestudio, © Giovanni Bortolani
© Giovanni Bortolani

  • Architects

    diverserighestudio

  • Location

    Via Paolo Nanni Costa, 14, 40133 Bologna BO, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Simone Gheduzzi, Nicola Rimondi, Gabriele Sorichetti

  • Area

    4500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Giovanni Bortolani

  • Structural Consultant

    Lanfranco Laghi

  • Mechanical Consulting

    Studio Zambonini

  • Costs Control Consulting

    Studio BG

  • Environmental and Acoustics Consulting

    Studio Airis

  • Client

    Fondazione Golinelli
    More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Fondazione Golinelli is a private foundation that fosters the responsible cultural growth of citizens in all fields of knowledge. One of the most important aims is to provide young people the orientation and tools required for an innovative and competitive way in an increasingly globalized, complex, multicultural and unpredictable world.

Architecture
The aim of the project is to educate people about the scientific aspects of art and the artistic intuition of science, bringing out their affinities in a perspective of implementation of creative thinking.

Axonometric
Axonometric
The Opificio is seen in terms of a citadel metaphor in which all the activities take on the form of ideal containers, icons of symbolic places in our urban environment, like the City Hall, the School, the Worksite that represents the ongoing work required by a City for its life.Then there is public space, ready to host multiple activities and functions, to sustain social life by means of shared services.

Sections
Sections
The result is an architecture with an intimate dimension, connected with the study and work that happen inside the ideal containers, and a relational system positioned at the connections of the activities. This character of openness had led to the design of a space with a “local exterior”, renovating an existing industrial building that is contextualized, and a “global interior”, interconnected with the world through open work modes.

About this office
diverserighestudio
Office

