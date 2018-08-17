Opificio Golinelli / diverserighestudio

+ 32

Architects diverserighestudio

Location Via Paolo Nanni Costa, 14, 40133 Bologna BO, Italy

Lead Architects Simone Gheduzzi, Nicola Rimondi, Gabriele Sorichetti

Area 4500.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Giovanni Bortolani

Structural Consultant Lanfranco Laghi

Mechanical Consulting Studio Zambonini

Costs Control Consulting Studio BG

Environmental and Acoustics Consulting Studio Airis

Client Fondazione Golinelli

Text description provided by the architects. Fondazione Golinelli is a private foundation that fosters the responsible cultural growth of citizens in all fields of knowledge. One of the most important aims is to provide young people the orientation and tools required for an innovative and competitive way in an increasingly globalized, complex, multicultural and unpredictable world.

Architecture

The aim of the project is to educate people about the scientific aspects of art and the artistic intuition of science, bringing out their affinities in a perspective of implementation of creative thinking.

The Opificio is seen in terms of a citadel metaphor in which all the activities take on the form of ideal containers, icons of symbolic places in our urban environment, like the City Hall, the School, the Worksite that represents the ongoing work required by a City for its life.Then there is public space, ready to host multiple activities and functions, to sustain social life by means of shared services.

The result is an architecture with an intimate dimension, connected with the study and work that happen inside the ideal containers, and a relational system positioned at the connections of the activities. This character of openness had led to the design of a space with a “local exterior”, renovating an existing industrial building that is contextualized, and a “global interior”, interconnected with the world through open work modes.