World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hangar
  4. The Netherlands
  5. BETA office for architecture and the city
  6. 2018
  7. Boat Hangar / BETA office for architecture and the city

Boat Hangar / BETA office for architecture and the city

  • 05:00 - 1 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Boat Hangar / BETA office for architecture and the city
Save this picture!
Boat Hangar / BETA office for architecture and the city, © MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

© MWA Hart Nibbrig © MWA Hart Nibbrig © Moon Saris © MWA Hart Nibbrig + 21

  • Engineer

    Reijneveld Engineering

  • Contractor

    Dijkham Bouw

  • Installations

    Gebatec+

  • Client

    Rhebergen Multihull Yachts
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. Boat Hangar is a contemporary utilitarian building, both subtly referencing and sharply contrasting the rich context of the historic NDSM shipyard. BETA was charged with designing a utilitarian structure on one of the few remaining plots on the NDSM heritage site. It is used for storage, seasonal maintenance and the construction of new yachts. In addition, the building offers office space and is occasionally in use for location theatre and other cultural events at the NDSM shipyard.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The challenge was to find a suitable architectural language which would do justice to brief and context whilst fitting in a competitive budget. Inspired by the adjacent NDSM shipbuilding warehouse, a similar structural logic was applied. The primary structure consists of a crane gantry, upon and around which a secondary lightweight structure is placed, defining the span of the building.

Save this picture!
© Moon Saris
© Moon Saris

The rigorous implementation of industrial materials creates a composition of lines and planes with a variation in scale, rhythm, and color. The building is enclosed with different corrugated metal cladding; with their varying amplitude, these offer an array of shadows and reflections on the building’s expansive surfaces. Two perforations – one circular, the other rectangular – offer reflections of the vicinity and reveal an internal world.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Exploeded Axonometry
Exploeded Axonometry
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BETA
Courtesy of BETA

The seasonal nature of the building’s use means that internal logistics are to be reckoned with. Drawing upon the hangar archetype, three full-height sliding doors allow the full width of the structure to be opened towards quay and canal. This offers added flexibility in staging events and solving the logistical puzzle throughout the seasons.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BETA office for architecture and the city
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Hangar Boathouse The Netherlands
Cite: "Boat Hangar / BETA office for architecture and the city" 01 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898547/boat-hangar-beta-office-for-architecture-and-the-city/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »