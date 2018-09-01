Boat Hangar / BETA office for architecture and the city

+ 21

Engineer Reijneveld Engineering

Contractor Dijkham Bouw

Installations Gebatec+

Client Rhebergen Multihull Yachts More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Boat Hangar is a contemporary utilitarian building, both subtly referencing and sharply contrasting the rich context of the historic NDSM shipyard. BETA was charged with designing a utilitarian structure on one of the few remaining plots on the NDSM heritage site. It is used for storage, seasonal maintenance and the construction of new yachts. In addition, the building offers office space and is occasionally in use for location theatre and other cultural events at the NDSM shipyard.

The challenge was to find a suitable architectural language which would do justice to brief and context whilst fitting in a competitive budget. Inspired by the adjacent NDSM shipbuilding warehouse, a similar structural logic was applied. The primary structure consists of a crane gantry, upon and around which a secondary lightweight structure is placed, defining the span of the building.

The rigorous implementation of industrial materials creates a composition of lines and planes with a variation in scale, rhythm, and color. The building is enclosed with different corrugated metal cladding; with their varying amplitude, these offer an array of shadows and reflections on the building’s expansive surfaces. Two perforations – one circular, the other rectangular – offer reflections of the vicinity and reveal an internal world.

The seasonal nature of the building’s use means that internal logistics are to be reckoned with. Drawing upon the hangar archetype, three full-height sliding doors allow the full width of the structure to be opened towards quay and canal. This offers added flexibility in staging events and solving the logistical puzzle throughout the seasons.