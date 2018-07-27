World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. China
  5. FANAF
  6. 2018
  7. FANAF Studio / FANAF

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

FANAF Studio / FANAF

  • 22:00 - 27 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FANAF Studio / FANAF
Save this picture!
FANAF Studio / FANAF, © Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

© Yilong Zhao © Xiaowen Jin © Yilong Zhao © Yilong Zhao + 41

  • Architects

    FANAF

  • Location

    7 Dabei Alley Mei Yuan Xin Cun, Xuanwuqu, Nanjin, China

  • Design Team

    Xin Jin, Ning Zhang, Lijie Wang, Junjie Wan, Lu Gao, Jiaqi Zhao

  • Construction

    Neng Liu

  • VI Design Team

    Qingtang Han

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yilong Zhao, Xiaowen Jin
Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Dabei Lane is located within Meiyuan New Village, part of the Nanjing Historical and Cultural Protection Area. Many important figures lived here during the Republic of China period. The Presidential Palace, the former residence of Zhou Enlai, the old living quarters of Bai Chongzhen, the Six Dynasties Museum, and the Jiangsu Provincial Art Museum are all located within 500 meters of the village. The strong cultural atmosphere has attracted baristas, artists, photographers and architects to set up their own studios in the vicinity. FANAF is located within the village in the Dabeixiang No.7 Courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Xiaowen Jin
© Xiaowen Jin
Save this picture!
© Xiaowen Jin
© Xiaowen Jin

Dabei Alley No. 7 consists of three identical structures built in the same style – which formerly served as the residence of the three Wang brothers, generals in the Nationalist party. Each building has three floors. The French-style buildings feature gambrel roofs, burgundy red window frames, frosted glass windows and dark grey bricks to form its outer appearance. These features reflect the architectural styles commonly found during the Republic of China era.The renovation project established two single buildings in the east side, with the north and south wings sitting adjacent to each other, naturally creating two surrounding courtyards, the Northern Yard and Southern Garden.

Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao
Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

During the renovation of FANAF’s studio, the designers worked to maintain the structure’s original architectural style and spatial patterns. The traditional residential building was renovated into a modern office environment, highlighted by a simple landscape and interior. The final prototype encompasses a modern work space and gallery allowing open communication in a relaxed and natural atmosphere

Save this picture!
Diagram. Image Courtesy of FANAF
Diagram. Image Courtesy of FANAF

The first floor of the Northern Yard was transformed into a library and communication space open to the public. The design expands the southern courtyard and extends the outdoor platform to reveal a comfortable public relaxation area. The courtyard floor is comprised of different finishes to distinguish the walkway from the outdoor relaxation space. Beautiful species of cherry blossom, wintersweet, osmanthus, pomegranate and eucalyptus trees have been preserved and bloom along the courtyard. Natural bamboo flooring and small grey bricks outline the roots of the trees.

Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao
Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

The Southern Garden bridges the entrance of the building and to the Northern Yard Passage, the axis relationship between the indoor public space and the outdoor leisure space. Folding glass are placed to direct people to the conference room and the café entrance. When the door is fully opened, it acts as a thoroughfare out towards the courtyard. The garden can be seen from the inside as well, creating unison between both spaces. On a summer evening, occupants can be transported to another time, appreciating the gentle swaying of tree branches reflecting on buildings under the bright moon.

Save this picture!
© Xiaowen Jin
© Xiaowen Jin
Save this picture!
© Xiaowen Jin
© Xiaowen Jin

Offering a respite from busy urban life, the FANAF studio environment provides designers with ample outdoor space for recreation and relaxation. During the weekends, designers and artists from surrounding communities often hold exhibitions and social events in the courtyard. The modern design space, paired with the unique traditional atmosphere breathes a new vitality into the community’s historical foundations.

Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FANAF
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "FANAF Studio / FANAF" 27 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898540/fanaf-studio-fanaf/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yilong Zhao

反几工作室 / 反几建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »