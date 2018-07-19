2018 RIBA Stirling Prize Shortlist Announced for UK’s Best New Building

Save this picture! Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlist of six projects competing for the 2018 Stirling Prize, the UK’s most prestigious award for architecture, given to the building “that has made the biggest contribution to the evolution of architecture in a given year.” Selected from the list of national award winners, the finalist buildings range from a highly-innovative new workplace in central London to a rammed-earth wall cemetery in Hertfordshire.

+ 30

“This shortlist illustrates why UK architects and architecture are held in such high regard around the world,” said RIBA President Ben Derbyshire. “In these challenging and turbulent political times, we must celebrate how the UK’s architectural talent can help to improve local communities and their quality of life.”

“Years of thoughtful design, collaborative working and a desire to nurture the human spirit has resulted in six buildings of real integrity and purpose. I am sure they will continue to inspire those who experience them, for decades to come.”

Last year, the prestigious prize was won by dRMM’s Hastings Pier.

The winner of the 2018 Stirling Prize will be announced on October 10th. The shortlisted projects, along with a jury description, is included below.

Save this picture! Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

A highly-innovative new workplace in the City of London, commissioned by an ambitious civic-minded client, which pushes architecture’s boundaries and seeks to enhance the neighbouring public realm.

+ 30

Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects

Save this picture! Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects. Image © Lewis Kahn

An extraordinary spiritual building formed of natural rammed earth walls, oak and rusted steel, with the beliefs and customs of the Jewish faith at its heart.

+ 30

Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown

Save this picture! Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown. Image © David Grandorge

Three new, intelligent buildings which surround the Grade II-listed Georgian Downshire House and provide high-quality student housing for Roehampton University, built on a modest budget.

+ 30

New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev

Save this picture! New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev. Image © Nick Hufton

An ingenious reconfiguration and extension of the Postmodern art gallery which doubles the exhibition space, creates a new public walkway connecting the town to the beach and helps St.Ives attract a growing number of international visitors.

+ 30

Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA

Save this picture! Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA. Image © Alan Williams

A breath-taking building, commissioned by the University, for the new community of North-West Cambridge. Inspired by the college cloisters and courts of the City, this project has a sustainability agenda at its core.

+ 30

The Sultan Nazrin Centre, Worcester College, Oxford / Niall McLaughlin Architects

Save this picture! The Sultan Nazrin Centre, Worcester College, Oxford / Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane

A floating auditorium crafted from classic Oxford stone and natural oak to blend exquisitely into the established landscape of Worcester College.

+ 30

News via: RIBA