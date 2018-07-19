World
  2018 RIBA Stirling Prize Shortlist Announced for UK's Best New Building

2018 RIBA Stirling Prize Shortlist Announced for UK’s Best New Building

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlist of six projects competing for the 2018 Stirling Prize, the UK’s most prestigious award for architecture, given to the building “that has made the biggest contribution to the evolution of architecture in a given year.” Selected from the list of national award winners, the finalist buildings range from a highly-innovative new workplace in central London to a rammed-earth wall cemetery in Hertfordshire.

Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects. Image © Lewis Kahn
New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev. Image © Nick Hufton
Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown. Image © David Grandorge
Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA. Image © Alan Williams

“This shortlist illustrates why UK architects and architecture are held in such high regard around the world,” said RIBA President Ben Derbyshire. “In these challenging and turbulent political times, we must celebrate how the UK’s architectural talent can help to improve local communities and their quality of life.”

“Years of thoughtful design, collaborative working and a desire to nurture the human spirit has resulted in six buildings of real integrity and purpose. I am sure they will continue to inspire those who experience them, for decades to come.”

Last year, the prestigious prize was won by dRMM’s Hastings Pier.

The winner of the 2018 Stirling Prize will be announced on October 10th. The shortlisted projects, along with a jury description, is included below.

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young
A highly-innovative new workplace in the City of London, commissioned by an ambitious civic-minded client, which pushes architecture’s boundaries and seeks to enhance the neighbouring public realm.

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Aaron Hargreaves
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © James Newton
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects 

Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects. Image © Lewis Kahn
An extraordinary spiritual building formed of natural rammed earth walls, oak and rusted steel, with the beliefs and customs of the Jewish faith at its heart.

Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects. Image © Lewis Kahn
Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects. Image © Lewis Kahn
Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects. Image © Lewis Kahn
Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects. Image © Lewis Kahn

Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown

Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown. Image © David Grandorge
Three new, intelligent buildings which surround the Grade II-listed Georgian Downshire House and provide high-quality student housing for Roehampton University, built on a modest budget.

Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown. Image © Nick Kane
Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown. Image © David Grandorge

New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev

New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev. Image © Nick Hufton
An ingenious reconfiguration and extension of the Postmodern art gallery which doubles the exhibition space, creates a new public walkway connecting the town to the beach and helps St.Ives attract a growing number of international visitors.

New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev. Image © Nick Hufton
New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev. Image © Nick Hufton
New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev. Image © Nick Hufton
New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev. Image © Nick Hufton

Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA

Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA. Image © Alan Williams
A breath-taking building, commissioned by the University, for the new community of North-West Cambridge. Inspired by the college cloisters and courts of the City, this project has a sustainability agenda at its core.

Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA. Image © Alan Williams
Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA. Image © Alan Williams
Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA. Image © Alan Williams
Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA. Image © Alan Williams

The Sultan Nazrin Centre, Worcester College, Oxford / Niall McLaughlin Architects

The Sultan Nazrin Centre, Worcester College, Oxford / Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane
A floating auditorium crafted from classic Oxford stone and natural oak to blend exquisitely into the established landscape of Worcester College.

The Sultan Nazrin Centre, Worcester College, Oxford / Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane
The Sultan Nazrin Centre, Worcester College, Oxford / Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Keith Barnes
The Sultan Nazrin Centre, Worcester College, Oxford / Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane
The Sultan Nazrin Centre, Worcester College, Oxford / Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Nick Kane

News via: RIBA

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "2018 RIBA Stirling Prize Shortlist Announced for UK’s Best New Building" 19 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898537/2018-riba-stirling-prize-shortlist-announced-for-uks-best-new-building/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »