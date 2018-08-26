One Family House “Dr House” / minimalDEsign

+ 16

Architects minimalDEsign

Location Rosnówko, Poland

Lead Architect Marzena Zajaczkowska

Interior Design Marzena Zajaczkowska, dr Tomasz Owczarski

Area 240.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in the zone of the Wielkopolski National Park, Poland. Nature plays a key role here.

Genius loci of the place, or its spirit, is an ancient alder trees near the shore of the lake that give shade and shelter from the sun.

The essence of the place is to cut off from the urban look of the village, from the chaotically growing architecture. Creation of an enclave of peace.

Open space for lake and trees. The entrance to the building opens with views of all parts of the world.

Elevations covered with larch boards. The high quality claddinggives the soft and natural appearance to the building.