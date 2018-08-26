World
  2018
  One Family House "Dr House" / minimalDEsign

One Family House “Dr House” / minimalDEsign

  02:00 - 26 August, 2018
One Family House “Dr House” / minimalDEsign
One Family House “Dr House” / minimalDEsign, © Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak
© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak

© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak

  • Architects

    minimalDEsign

  • Location

    Rosnówko, Poland

  • Lead Architect

    Marzena Zajaczkowska

  • Interior Design

    Marzena Zajaczkowska, dr Tomasz Owczarski

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak
© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak
© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in the zone of the Wielkopolski National Park, Poland. Nature plays a key role here.

Plan
Plan

Genius loci of the place, or its spirit, is an ancient alder trees near the shore of the lake that give shade and shelter from the sun.

© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak
© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak

The essence of the place is to cut off from the urban look of the village, from the chaotically growing architecture. Creation of an enclave of peace.

Elevation
Elevation

Open space for lake and trees. The entrance to the building opens with views of all parts of the world.

© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak
© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak

Elevations covered with larch boards. The high quality claddinggives the soft and natural appearance to the building.

© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak
© Przemyslaw Wawrzyniak

minimalDEsign
Cite: "One Family House “Dr House” / minimalDEsign" 26 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898526/one-family-house-dr-house-minimaldesign/> ISSN 0719-8884

