World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. OJT
  6. 2017
  7. Starter Home* No. 3 / OJT

Starter Home* No. 3 / OJT

  • 09:00 - 2 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Starter Home* No. 3 / OJT
Save this picture!
Starter Home* No. 3 / OJT, © William Crocker
© William Crocker

© William Crocker © William Crocker © William Crocker © William Crocker + 24

  • Architects

    OJT

  • Location

    New Orleans, United States

  • Structural Engineer

    Walter Zehner

  • Budget

    USD 250,000

  • Area

    1500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    William Crocker
Save this picture!
© William Crocker
© William Crocker

Text description provided by the architects. 4514 S. Saratoga is another iteration of Starter Home*, an entry level housing program using inventive land strategies coupled with design to develop homeownership opportunities in urban neighborhoods. Like other homes in this program, it is based on the reclamation of an otherwise vacant and unused substandard parcel. The project, unlike previous versions, originated as a commission by private clients interested in replicating the program.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OJT
Courtesy of OJT
Save this picture!
Courtesy of OJT
Courtesy of OJT
Save this picture!
Concept Axonometric
Concept Axonometric

In keeping with the generalized precepts of speculative development, 4514 S. Saratoga is a standard three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home. The limited site area — about a third the size of a traditional parcel in New Orleans — required program be stacked vertically and efficiently. An entry stoop was carved from the ground floor footprint and served to internally organize the main living spaces. A back porch and a small yard occupy the limited space required by setbacks. The second floor has two compact bed and bathrooms. The third-floor functions as an additional bedroom or flex space with walk-in access to a large storage area.

Save this picture!
© William Crocker
© William Crocker
Save this picture!
Sections 2
Sections 2
Save this picture!
© William Crocker
© William Crocker

The overall form, ambiguously reminiscent of a traditional home, was devised to manipulate the perception of its true height and scale. The massing moves up and out, reflecting the open space requirements of the first floor and the need to maximize permitted buildable area on the remaining floors. This is further reinforced with the detailing of the exterior cladding. Like other Starter Home* projects, 4514 S Saratoga needed to utilize a ubiquitous and cheap material. In this case conventional cementitious panels were detailed to step out at controlled intervals to obscure the height of floor plates. Vertical batten strips, placed at varying widths, were misaligned to reinforce the stepped banding. From the street the upper floor is encapsulated in the volume of the roof, with the eve line no higher than a typical two-story home. The form opens up towards the rear and side to allow windows into the third-floor room. This peaked portion of the home, while not immediately present from its own street front, is seen along adjacent streets in an intentional interaction with the adjacent rooftop dormers, uncannily present though not entirely clear where it belongs.

Save this picture!
© William Crocker
© William Crocker

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
OJT
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Starter Home* No. 3 / OJT" 02 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898525/starter-home-star-no-3-ojt/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »