Rosa de la Viuda / German Gil Vázquez + Silvia María Freiria

Text description provided by the architects. In these estates that are only 200 meters from the coast - bought as an investment in the 50's by the owner's grandfather and whose titles remained forgotten in a trunk for years - we were summoned to add value to a family business with an entrepreneurial tradition.

We decide located two symmetrical houses of one level, marking the corners, the future will tell how the remaining intermediate properties are occupied.

The initial decision was to affect as little as possible the existing wild dune environment, sifted by an existing acacia.

. When it is on top, it receives from the front the oceanic breath that, together with its refreshing breeze, brings highly reactive salts with metals. We designed modulated houses based on compacted blocks, with high thermal performance in walls and openings, a shelter in storms and a cool place in the summers.

The casitas live around their social areas that are preserved from the views of the street with narrow openings, opening towards the external dock space. Its transitable roofs are to observe the stars of the sky of Rocha. We are proud of the final product that was very well received by the place and its visitors.