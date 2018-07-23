World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  United States
  Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  6. Hamptons Residence / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Hamptons Residence / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • 13:00 - 23 July, 2018
Hamptons Residence / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Hamptons Residence / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, © ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto
© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto

© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto © ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto © ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto © ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto + 16

  • General Contractor

    IMI Interior Management Inc.

  • Structural Engineer

    Eckersley O’Callaghan

  • M/E/P Engineer

    Altieri Sebor Wieber, LLC

  • Interior Design

    Ingrao, Inc.

  • Landscape Architect

    Edmund Hollander Landscape Architects
© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto
© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto

Text description provided by the architects. Set among fields along the south-facing coast of Long Island and within a short walk to the ocean, this Hamptons residence is a quiet refuge for a growing family and offers extraordinary views of the surrounding landscape. The residence lies parallel to the water, looking south into preserved agricultural land with the distant sound of waves breaking along the ocean shore, and north to a field of wildflowers and native grasses.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto
© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto

The plan bends slightly to maximize views of the coastline. A path from the parking court leads to a linear walkway of silver-grey weathered wood planks that passes through the entry foyer of the house and out to the pool beyond. The volume of the house is a two-story wood, steel, and glass structure; transparent walls provide delicacy to the house.

© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto
© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto

Louvered screens and deep overhangs shield the interior spaces from the summer sun and allow warm winter light to dip below the roofline. Inside, a hall runs past the entry foyer and kitchen, at which point the house plan opens into a light-filled double-height dining and living space. A large chimney mass and skylight anchor the room.

© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto
© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto

Above a suspended bridge spans through the double-height space connecting second story volumes at varying levels, inclining upward and terminating at either end in an open staircase. Guest sleeping rooms and a master suite inhabit these volumes and look out to the sea. The upper-level master suite includes a study, covered deck, and a glorious light-filled bath. The outside is comprised of a serene palette of natural materials which will weather as the house ages, harmonizing with the beachside landscape.

© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto
© ©2015 Peter Aaron/Esto

Cite: "Hamptons Residence / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson" 23 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898520/hamptons-residence-bohlin-cywinski-jackson/> ISSN 0719-8884

