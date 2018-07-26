World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United States
  5. Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  6. Blue Bottle South Park / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Blue Bottle South Park / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • 17:00 - 26 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Blue Bottle South Park / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Save this picture!
Blue Bottle South Park / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, © Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

© Matthew Millman © Matthew Millman © Matthew Millman © Matthew Millman + 12

  • General Contractor

    Alsterlind Construction, Inc.

  • Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Consultant

    MHC Engineers, Inc.

  • Client

    Blue Bottle Coffee Company
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Text description provided by the architects. The first of several Bohlin Cywinski Jackson-designed cafés to be completed for Blue Bottle, this new 1,200-square-foot South Park location transforms the street-level storefront of a former Kohler warehouse into a light-filled, deliberately minimal interior space. The design reveals the site’s inherent beauty by stripping away the frivolous and unnecessary, elevating the most essential attributes of the architecture, such as original brick walls and heavy timber support columns, and enhancing the visible connection to the bustling SoMa streets.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Upon entering the café, a lattice of floating wooden boxes greets customers, creating a series of shadows and sunlight throughout the space; bags of coffee and serveware available for purchase are nestled within the framework, creating an eye-catching merchandise display. A subdued palette of warm wood, pale blue walls and concrete flooring complements the company’s branding and the craft of coffee making that is the hallmark of Blue Bottle.

Save this picture!
Cutaway
Cutaway

New features include an iced coffee bar and the company’s first-ever Mavam espresso machine, which makes only the most necessary and visually appealing machinery visible to guests; other equipment integral to the company’s coffee making is incorporated into a crisp stainless steel and birch plywood bar. Patrons can sit and sip coffee on solid ash benches throughout the space, as well as banquette seating placed along the windows.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop United States
Cite: "Blue Bottle South Park / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson" 26 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898515/blue-bottle-south-park-bohlin-cywinski-jackson/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »