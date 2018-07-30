World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. China
  5. ZZHK Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Ruyi Bridge / ZZHK Architects

Ruyi Bridge / ZZHK Architects

  • 00:00 - 30 July, 2018
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

© Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist + 42

  • Architects

    ZZHK Architects

  • Location

    Dayuan Park, Tianfuer Street, Gaoxin District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Ke Zhang

  • Design Team

    Fan Chen, Jia Liu, Wenjie Zhen, Haochuan Ye, Bin Fan, Zhipu Cao

  • Collaborator

    Southwest Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute of China

  • Client

    Chengdu Gaotou Construction Development Co., Ltd.

  • Area

    1151.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Ruyi Bridge is located at Tianfu 2nd Street near the Jian’nan Road intersection in the High-tech Zone of Chengdu, south of CR Phoenix City. The bridge crosses Tianfu 2nd Street, and the main bridge is facing the greenway of Dayuan Central Park.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

There are 2 spans of the main bridge crosse Tianfu 2nd Street. To facilitate the pedestrian crossing, both sidewalks disposed spiral stairways with inclination 1:4 to 1:12. On the other hand, in order to connect the greenways on both sides of the street, 2 bicycle ramps are installed with inclination 1:12 at the ends of the main bridge.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The bridge connects Dayuan Park on the south to the urban space and green landscape on the north side. The pedestrian and bicycle lanes are connected and continued.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The design concept is called Sound of Panpipes, as the facade design is inspired by the Chinese Panpipes witch is one of the traditional Chinese musical instrument. The undulations and fluttering of the body are like the flow of music rhythm, fresh and elegant. It shaping a functional urban sculpture.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Viewed from the air, the bridge seems just like a Ruyi embedded in the city. Ruyi, a Chinese traditional S-shaped ornamental object, usually made of jade, formerly a symbol of good luck. Bridge like this shape with the meaning that all things are going smoothly and good luck.

Plan & Elevation
Plan & Elevation

In May 2016, this bridge was subordinated to the Chengdu High-tech Zone Major Landscape Improvement Project and was reported by many media. It was officially named “Ruyi Bridge”. The project was completed in February 2018, and was re-focused on a number of media outlets with the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Green Road Signature Node.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
