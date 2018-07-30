Ruyi Bridge / ZZHK Architects

+ 42

Architects ZZHK Architects

Location Dayuan Park, Tianfuer Street, Gaoxin District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Architect in Charge Ke Zhang

Design Team Fan Chen, Jia Liu, Wenjie Zhen, Haochuan Ye, Bin Fan, Zhipu Cao

Collaborator Southwest Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute of China

Client Chengdu Gaotou Construction Development Co., Ltd.

Area 1151.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Ruyi Bridge is located at Tianfu 2nd Street near the Jian’nan Road intersection in the High-tech Zone of Chengdu, south of CR Phoenix City. The bridge crosses Tianfu 2nd Street, and the main bridge is facing the greenway of Dayuan Central Park.

There are 2 spans of the main bridge crosse Tianfu 2nd Street. To facilitate the pedestrian crossing, both sidewalks disposed spiral stairways with inclination 1:4 to 1:12. On the other hand, in order to connect the greenways on both sides of the street, 2 bicycle ramps are installed with inclination 1:12 at the ends of the main bridge.

The bridge connects Dayuan Park on the south to the urban space and green landscape on the north side. The pedestrian and bicycle lanes are connected and continued.

The design concept is called Sound of Panpipes, as the facade design is inspired by the Chinese Panpipes witch is one of the traditional Chinese musical instrument. The undulations and fluttering of the body are like the flow of music rhythm, fresh and elegant. It shaping a functional urban sculpture.

Viewed from the air, the bridge seems just like a Ruyi embedded in the city. Ruyi, a Chinese traditional S-shaped ornamental object, usually made of jade, formerly a symbol of good luck. Bridge like this shape with the meaning that all things are going smoothly and good luck.

In May 2016, this bridge was subordinated to the Chengdu High-tech Zone Major Landscape Improvement Project and was reported by many media. It was officially named “Ruyi Bridge”. The project was completed in February 2018, and was re-focused on a number of media outlets with the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Green Road Signature Node.