Huis Eén / Lilith Ronner van Hooijdonk

Text description provided by the architects. A family of three generations wishes to live together in one large family home. Southeast of the city centre of Amsterdam they find a building plot. In this metropolitan area, the railway and metro run closely past the house. To create a homely idyll, we designed the house with a raised robust wall towards the city noise that folds around the enclosed garden. Since the children and grandchildren live in the upper quarters, all floors have generous outdoor spaces that step up from the groundfloor garden to the upper balconies.

The different spaces in the large house borrow their specificity from the angled walls, giving directions to the views and motion through the house. Atmosphere and scale of the rooms derive from the use of cross laminated wood and wooden beams both structurally and as materialisation of the interior space.

The narrative concentrates on excercises in living closely together. This requires moments of privacy. This is established by positioning the two front doors at diagonally opposite corners. The living spaces of the families are pulled apart on the ground floor and second level to prevent noise disturbance. The first floor, with large overhangs provides privacy of views into the backyard. This allows the two households to find their own place within the larger house.