  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Hungary
  5. kissmiklos
  6. 2018
  7. Event Hall in Etyek / kissmiklos

Event Hall in Etyek / kissmiklos

  • 05:00 - 30 September, 2018
Event Hall in Etyek / kissmiklos
Event Hall in Etyek / kissmiklos, © Eszter Sarah
© Eszter Sarah

© Eszter Sarah

  • Architects

    kissmiklos

  • Location

    Etyek, Hungary

  • Lead Architects

    kissmiklos (Miklós Kiss)

  • Assistant

    Fanni Kárpáti

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Eszter Sarah
© Eszter Sarah
© Eszter Sarah

Text description provided by the architects. There had been a house and an almost 200-year-old wine cellar on the same plot since the 1990s. I had to take these circumstances into consideration when setting up the rooms appropriate for hosting events and operating a restaurant. The walls of the cellar were beautifully green and covered by climbing plants. Starting from this, I pictured a terrace, which involves the green and engages it with the inner space. My vision was to create a spectacular construction of steel, glass and wood, which resembles the characteristic atmosphere of greenhouses and orangeries.

© Eszter Sarah
© Eszter Sarah
Plan
Plan
© Eszter Sarah
© Eszter Sarah

This way, the plan actually lies upon a fusion of marketing and architectural basis, but relies on the existing potentials and conditions. I changed the original windows of the cellar for flat glass windows in steel frames in order to let more light into the restaurant from which visitors can see the wine cellar as well. The simplicity of the furnishing was an important aspect because of the convertibility: the restaurant is not permanently serving, but a catering one, so creation of rooms for a wedding with a personal touch was quite important.

© Eszter Sarah
© Eszter Sarah
Image
Image

About this office
kissmiklos
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Hungary
Cite: "Event Hall in Etyek / kissmiklos" 30 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898490/event-hall-in-etyek-kissmiklos/> ISSN 0719-8884

