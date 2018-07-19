World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Ireland
  Architectural Farm
  2018
  The Stiles Road / Architectural Farm

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Stiles Road / Architectural Farm

  05:00 - 19 July, 2018
The Stiles Road / Architectural Farm
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

© Ste Murray © Ste Murray © Ste Murray © Ste Murray + 28

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

Text description provided by the architects. The project comprises of the renovation and extension to the rear of a 1930′s semi-detached house in Clontarf. The house was modernized 15 years ago but with the arrival of the owners two children, the house, and its extension, no longer fulfilled the owners' needs. The brief was to insulate and refurbish the original house and enlarge and improve the rear extension to provide a family room and kitchen at the ground and a new master bedroom on the first floor.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
Sketches and Axonometry
Sketches and Axonometry

The new addition is a dense brick tower framed between two existing trees. The brick, expressed externally and internally, is stitched together with the original house by a corner glass door addressing an existing patio space. The brick walls have a tapering section to support the structure of the new master bedroom which contrasts in function, texture, and lighting to that of the living space.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

The brick echoes that of the existing front façade of the house. The use of brick externally and internally seeks to make the new structure as much a part of the garden as it is of the house by blurring the threshold between house and garden/ Inside and outside, while also bringing warmth, and a sense of permanence and security to the new addition. The south elevation has a double height window, drawing south light into the extended family space. The garden façade has offset windows to create a ‘social façade’ between the master bedroom and west facing concrete bench.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

About this office
Architectural Farm
Office

Cite: "The Stiles Road / Architectural Farm" 19 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898476/the-stiles-road-architectural-farm/> ISSN 0719-8884

