World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
  6. 2018
  7. Obscure Reality of Beijing Fun / Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

Obscure Reality of Beijing Fun / Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

  • 20:00 - 27 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Obscure Reality of Beijing Fun / Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Save this picture!
Obscure Reality of Beijing Fun / Idea Latitude Public Art Institute, Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute + 21

  • Architects

    Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

  • Location

    East Square of Beijing Fun, Xicheng District, Beijing, China

  • Designer

    Yonggang Wang

  • Design Team

    Ying Feng, Jiangmei Sun, Lianfeng Shang, Zhongwen Deng, Nan Ye, Xuefeng Bai, Zhulong Cui, Yanqing He, Tianxia Gao, Xiuli Ge

  • Venue Provider

    Beijing Guangan Holdings Co., Ltd., Beijing Dasilar-Yongxing Real Estate Co., Ltd., Beijing Fun Business Management Company

  • Area

    74.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

Text description provided by the architects. Beijing Fun is the closest Chinese-style living experience area to Tiananmen Square. In July 2018, the public art work Obscure Reality floated above the East Square of Beijing Fun. The work was designed by Idea Latitude Public Art Institute and organized by the CCPA of China National Academy of Painting.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

Floating Obscure Reality
Obscure Reality pursues the floating image of clouds, closely follows the changing platforms of the square, and echoes the activities of people on the square and surrounding buildings. In Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching, he mentions that “the highest good is like water”. Obscure Reality adjusts the atmosphere of the environment all the time, demonstrating the flowing state of water on the spot.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

Originating from Taihu Stone Cutting, 2005
Obscure Reality originated from the author's series of work Taihu Stone Cutting. Obscure Reality has the same sound with “Taihu Stone” in Chinese. It aims to involve traditional Chinese aesthetics into contemporary practice, integrate environmental elements, and achieve "selflessness, signlessness, infinite".

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

Integrating with Obscure Reality
Since the cavalier perspective is usually applied in ancient Chinese scroll paintings, these paintings are interpreted by the audience with their inner feelings instead of a fixed perspective. The audience can interact with Obscure Reality as well. 

Save this picture!
Originating from Taihu Stone Cutting, 2005. Image Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Originating from Taihu Stone Cutting, 2005. Image Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

The variations of the shapes of Obscure Reality push the audience move around it and discover the changes of the patterns of the work. The audience can integrate with the infinite scroll according to their own will and perspective. The elements of this work are presented during the transition between virtuality and reality. People can enter, climb, sit on and play with it.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture China
Cite: "Obscure Reality of Beijing Fun / Idea Latitude Public Art Institute" 27 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898436/obscure-reality-of-beijing-fun-idea-latitude-public-art-institute/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Idea Latitude Public Art Institute

北京坊“太糊实” / 主题纬度公共艺术机构

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »