All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Juan Pablo Labbé
  6. 2017
  7. Casa LM / Juan Pablo Labbé

Casa LM / Juan Pablo Labbé

  • 13:00 - 30 July, 2018
Casa LM / Juan Pablo Labbé
Save this picture!
© Francisco Gallardo
© Francisco Gallardo

© Francisco Gallardo © Francisco Gallardo © Francisco Gallardo © Francisco Gallardo

Save this picture!
© Francisco Gallardo
© Francisco Gallardo
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. The project was a resting house, located on the shore of Lake Llanquihue, a few kilometers to the east from Puerto Varas, a small city in the north of Chilean Patagonia; and the imposing Osorno volcano in the background. Furthermore, the land had a slight slope and a dense forest that reaches the lake`s beach.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Gallardo
© Francisco Gallardo

The main objectives of the house were; First, to be located in a clearing area that the terrain provided to integrate the forest and the lake, and second, a simple lines design, which integrates local materials giving the option of different uses according to the seasons (a summer terrace, barbecue and lake, which is complemented with a southern winter of fireplace and kitchen).

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

We developed a single volume with one big roof along the terrain, being raised parallel to the lake that allowed opening to this and to the north, depositing the high amount of rain from this region on the back of the house.

The program of the house was designed to accommodate a complete family of 6 during the summer months, and only the 2 owners during winter, and having full connection among the living/dining room and kitchen, the central core of the house.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Gallardo
© Francisco Gallardo

For this purpose, a central axis connects this core with the two bedroom areas, the master bedroom for more privacy in one corner and in the other a two-level volume with the children bedrooms and a small barbecue. This central axis is repeated in the outside as a terrace for circulations during summer months.

The large windows of the north facade build a strong relationship between the unique landscape and the interior of the house, maximizing the sunlight.


Hacia la cara norte se compone una fachada con grandes ventanas formando una relación entre el paisaje único de la zona y el interior de la casa, potenciando al máximo la luz solar.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Gallardo
© Francisco Gallardo

The interior finishings were completely made in wood, achieving an atmosphere of warmth, due to native woods recovered from an old house in Osorno. Thanks to the exposed beams, you can see the total height of the volume, plus a concrete block, create a harmonic mix that culminates with a slow combustion stove inserted in the main room.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Gallardo
© Francisco Gallardo

For the exterior facades, a coating of black fiber cement was proposed to give an imprint of typical barns of the region, and generate a contrast with the interior. Finally, a tejuela coating on the north facade, a typical material of the Patagonia and where the biggest interaction happens during the summer months.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Gallardo
© Francisco Gallardo

