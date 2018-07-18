Child Development Support Center Kiitos Hamura / HIBINOSEKKEI

+ 14

Structure RC 2 floor

Site area 95.34㎡

Building area 53.97㎡ More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Farm HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN + Youji no Shiro



This is a child development support center in Hamura for children with developmental disability. In this site, “Gonokami area”, people had to make a living with the manufacturing technique because here was water short area. Many casters gathered around this area and make pan, iron pot, plow and so on, and sold them. Hence, this history of the casting industry in Gonokami is introduced to the design concept.

Save this picture! Terrace, First and Second Floor Plans

In addition, it’s difficult for children with developmental disability to transmit their sensation. So, it’s important that they get the sensation of “balance” as well as five senses “touch, taste, hearing, smell, sight”. To get these senses, the best way is “play”. In this building, many places are installed, where children can play to absorb the sense unconsciously.

In foundry, there is a place to think of design ideas and make trial mold flask, where spaces with both stillness and motion are required. In an atelier here, there is a space to learn quietly sitting on chairs, and a space to be able to move dynamically. In the process of making mold, the sand pool is necessary to set the mold flask. In this atelier, children can play regardless of on rainy day.

Children who like to play in a sandpit can play to their heart content, and it may help others who don’t like with absorbing the sense of touch by touching sand little by little. To make a mold, the kiln is necessary. In this atelier, people use fire to get warm. By seeing the moving fire, children would feel relaxed. In foundry, on draining metal, mold is suspended from the ceiling. Coming from this image, anything can be suspended, where children can hang down from them and they innervate vestibular sense. Playing in this building will bring a balance of any senses unconsciously.