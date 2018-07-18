World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Miró Rivera Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Hill Country House / Miró Rivera Architects

Hill Country House / Miró Rivera Architects

  • 13:00 - 18 July, 2018
Hill Country House / Miró Rivera Architects
Hill Country House / Miró Rivera Architects, © Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

  • Architects

    Miró Rivera Architects

  • Location

    Wimberley, United States

  • Project Architect/Manager

    Matthew Sturich, RA

  • Design Partners

    Juan Miró - FAIA LEED AP, Miguel Rivera - FAIA LEED AP

  • Team Members

    Spencer Cook, Sarah Hafley, Matthew Helveston, Edward Richardson

  • Area

    5100.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Paul Finkel | Piston Design

  • Contractor

    PB Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Structures P.E., LLP

  • Landscape

    Environmental Survey Consulting
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
Site Plan
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a prototype for a sustainable rural community, the Hill Country House serves as a beacon to show what could be: a self-sustaining home in a rural setting, virtually independent of municipal water and energy. Situated on a sweeping Texas Hill Country meadow, this private residence is defined by a series of jagged roof peaks inspired by the rise and fall of the surrounding hills. Lovingly referred to as “The Sanctuary” by its owners, an active couple of ordained ministers, and executed on a very modest budget, this modern take on the farmhouse vernacular is a place to bring people together and find spiritual renewal in a responsible, sustainable setting.

© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

The exterior of the home is defined by clean lines, a sculptural gable roof, and a contrasting material palette of corrugated aluminum and warm cypress. While indicative of the clients’ modest budget, the materials also evoke the residence’s rural setting. A tapering limestone chimney was inspired by an existing shed on the 47-acre property made of dry-stacked local stone. Throughout the interior, white walls and ceilings are offset by carefully-considered embellishments such as a limestone hearth in the living room and soapstone counters in the kitchen. Pecan floors are a nod to the home’s rustic surroundings.

© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

In plan, a collection of volumes is arranged along a central spine reminiscent of vernacular “shotgun” cabins, with the public and private spaces of the home situated on opposite ends. The main corridor, which doubles as a gallery, is differentiated by thin vertical windows that balance the requirement for natural light with the need to provide space for hanging artwork. In every room, windows provide abundant natural light and frame views of the surrounding landscape.

© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

Particular attention was paid to creating spaces that would enable hosting large groups of friends and family, blurring the line between indoor and outdoor space. The stark white aluminum cladding is broken at various intervals by warm cypress siding that defines a series of rooms outside the house, including a temple-like screen porch that extends from the volume containing the main living spaces. A shaded outdoor sculpture studio doubles as a stage for casual summer concerts hosted 3-4 times a year.

© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

Sustainability
The design of the Hill Country House is both spiritually and environmentally sensitive, earning a 4-star rating from Austin Energy Green Building, the nation’s first green building program and the model for the LEED certification system. An 8-kiloWatt solar array supplies 61% of annual energy usage. Mechanical heating and cooling is made possible by a 5-ton geothermal system. A 30,000-gallon rainwater collection system meets all of the owner’s annual water needs.

© Paul Finkel | Piston Design
© Paul Finkel | Piston Design

The designers’ approach to materials, construction, and maintenance drastically reduced not only upfront construction cost and waste, but also the expected life cycle costs and impacts. Through careful planning of the construction timeline, and thoughtful material selections, typical construction waste was either minimized, mitigated, or completely eliminated. During construction, the architects and contractor developed a waste-management plan to address the disposal of unused materials as well as any waste produced on site.

Sketch
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch

Miró Rivera Architects
Cite: "Hill Country House / Miró Rivera Architects" 18 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898418/hill-country-house-miro-rivera-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

