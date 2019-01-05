World
  7. Dos Maderos House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos

Dos Maderos House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 5 January, 2019
Dos Maderos House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos
Dos Maderos House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos, © Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez
Text description provided by the architects. The conditions of location of the lot allowed us to propose the project with an anonymous and sculptural aspect from the access road of the subdivision towards the house; This condition gave us the possibility of discovering the interior space through the route of the project with the different visuals towards the valley of the Villeta river.

© Sergio Gomez
We decided to design the project in four volumes; two of them (social area and alcoves) integrated by a large pergola in metallic structure generating shade in the main space of contemplation of the landscape. The other two volumes adjacent to the social area house the project's stables and the butler's house.

© Sergio Gomez
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Sergio Gomez
The permeability of the visuals, the contiguity in the interior spaces, the constant search for shade, the total absence of glass elements, the cross ventilation, and the implementation of ancestral textures (ceiling in “matamba” and the reticulated wooden screens) were values and constant concerns in the architectural approach and throughout the design process of the project.

© Sergio Gomez
Cite: "Dos Maderos House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos" [Casa Dos Maderos / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos] 05 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898402/dos-maderos-house-jaime-rendon-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

