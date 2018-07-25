World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. COA Associados
  6. 2017
  7. EM Apartment / COA Associados

EM Apartment / COA Associados

EM Apartment / COA Associados
EM Apartment / COA Associados, © Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

© Pedro Vannucchi

  • Architects

    COA Associados

  • Location

    R. Cunha Gago, 724 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05421-001, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Eugenio Amodio Conte

  • Area

    80.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Text description provided by the architects. In a dark apartment with almost none cross ventilation, we sought to transform the existing 3 bedroom (1suite) program, kitchen, service area and maid's dormitory into a large open living room that contained all the social functions combined with two compact and functional suites.

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

All the walls were removed, except for the one dividing the kitchen to and the existing dorm. The main suite's closet has its original function oriented to the dormitory, while its back, a large natural wood panel, aims at opposing the soberness and coldness of the concrete floor and ceiling, to the warmth of the wood.

Axonometric
Axonometric

During the work some hidden potentialities of the apartment came out, such as the concrete ceiling kept in excellent condition, still with the original mold pagination. Another interesting element, a curved wall of the service stair, had its plaster removed and contrasts with the right angles.

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

The option for the monolithic granulite floor with a clear shade, added to the good condition of natural light resulting from the demolitions, makes the social area even more integrated and seeks, a more contemporary language.

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
COA Associados
Cite: "EM Apartment / COA Associados" 25 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

