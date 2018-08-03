World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. K2A
  6. 2016
  7. House WW / K2A

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House WW / K2A

  • 01:00 - 3 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House WW / K2A
Save this picture!
House WW / K2A, © Nicolas Schimp
© Nicolas Schimp

© Oana Crainic © Oana Crainic © Nicolas Schimp © Oana Crainic + 33

  • Architects

    K2A

  • Location

    Brussels, Belgium

  • Landscape

    Denis Dujardin

  • Decoration

    Permis de Construire

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nicolas Schimp, Oana Crainic
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Schimp
© Nicolas Schimp

Text description provided by the architects. In this prestigious and vibrant part of the city, there was once 2 very narrow houses that were in poor condition. They were exploited by an owner who would indiscriminately rent out individual rooms to students who desperately needed cheap accommodation. The units were minimally maintained, with little or no isolation, etc. Some units were in the basement.

Save this picture!
© Oana Crainic
© Oana Crainic

The project consisted in uniting the 2 houses. The front façade, a beautiful 19th century brick façade belonging to a row of similar houses was restored and was essentially left untouched. The big façade however was opened generously to embrace the garden facing south.

Save this picture!
Level 00
Level 00

The typology of the existing houses was generally respected while taking advantage of its new width to offer generous, luminous spaces.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Schimp
© Nicolas Schimp

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
K2A
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Restoration Belgium
Cite: "House WW / K2A" 03 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898390/house-ww-k2a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »