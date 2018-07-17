World
Kengo Kuma’s Airbnb Experience to Include Tour of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Stadium

Share in Whatsapp
Kengo Kuma’s Airbnb Experience to Include Tour of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Stadium, © Japan Sports Council / via Curbed
© Japan Sports Council / via Curbed

Five lucky architecture enthusiasts and Airbnb users have been offered the unique experience to accompany Kengo Kuma on a guided tour of the 2020 Olympic stadium in Tokyo. The renowned architect has collaborated with Airbnb to offer the exclusive experience, described as a “visit to Kengo’s under-construction Olympic stadium, along with a meet and greet at his studio and tea with the celebrated architect.”

The July 31st tour, sadly fully booked, offers an insightful example of architects collaborating with leaders of the “gig economy” to offer design experiences directly to the public.

Courtesy of Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

The $180 tour will begin at Kuma’s studio in Tokyo’s Aoyama neighborhood, from where the architect will accompany the five guests to the architecturally-significant Yoyogi National Gymnasium, which hosted the 1964 Olympics. Along the way, Kuma will discuss the roots of his architectural career, and the influence of the Yoyogi gymnasium on his perspectives in architecture and design.

The tour will continue with a visit to Kuma’s New National Stadiumcurrently under construction ahead of the 2020 Olympics. Guests will learn about the materiality and inspiration for the scheme, and the lengthy design and construction process involved in its delivery.

© Japan Sports Council / via Curbed
© Japan Sports Council / via Curbed

I went to the pool of the Yoyogi National Gymnasium designed by Mr. Kenzo Tange when I was in elementary school. I’ll never forget the impression it made on me. I am honored to now be involved in creating the New National Stadium. Also, as the number of tourists visiting Japan increases towards 2020, I feel a commonality with Airbnb’s aim of letting travelers feel they can ‘belong anywhere.’ With this experience, I am looking forward to offering people my own style of hospitality and sharing my inspiration as an architect with them.
-Kengo Kuma

Courtesy of Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

The tour will conclude on the rooftop of a nearby tea shop, the exterior latticework of which was designed by Kuma. Over pineapple cakes and tea, guests can use the setting for a leisurely conversation with one of the icons of modern architecture.

You can learn more about Kengo Kuma’s design for the 2020 Olympic Stadium here.

News via: Airbnb

Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
