  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Museums & Exhibit
  China
  BIAD
  2017
  7. Exhibition Center of Beijing Poly Future Metropolitan / BIAD

Exhibition Center of Beijing Poly Future Metropolitan / BIAD

  • 23:00 - 23 July, 2018
Exhibition Center of Beijing Poly Future Metropolitan / BIAD
Exhibition Center of Beijing Poly Future Metropolitan / BIAD, Building Appearance. Image © Chaoying Yang
Building Appearance. Image © Chaoying Yang

Nightscape of Secondary Entrance Courtyard. Image © Chaoying Yang Southern Bamboo Trail Leading to Staff Entrance. Image © Chaoying Yang Columnless Corner at 2F Discussion Area to Improve Transparency of Landscape. Image © Chaoying Yang Discussion Area. Image © Chaoying Yang + 28

  • Architectural Construction Drawing Designers

    Zhipeng Liu, Jingnan Zhang

  • Structural Construction Drawing Designers

    Lie Zhang, Wei Zhen

  • MEP Construction Drawing Designers

    Xiaohong Zhou, Jun Duan, Xin Li

  • Electrical Construction Drawing Designers

    Qian Liu, Zheng Zhang

  • Client

    Beijing Future Science City Baochang Real Estate Co., Ltd.

  • Landscape Designer

    SWA Architects (Scheme Design) /Yuanshu Institute of Landcape Planning and Design, Beijing (Construction Drawing Design)

  • Interior Designer

    James Liang & Associates Limited

  • Curtain Wall Consultant

    Inhabit Engineering Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

  • Curtain Wall Company

    Shenzhen Sanxin Facade Engineering Co., Ltd.
Building Appearance. Image © Chaoying Yang
Building Appearance. Image © Chaoying Yang

Text description provided by the architects. Poly Future Metropolitan is ideally located in the core area of Future Science City, Changping District, Beijing. Changping Future Science City, being a new science city at the national level, bears the country’s expectations for technological innovation. To carry forward the overall theme and spirit of Future Metropolitan Project - future and technology, the Exhibition Center pursues a simple, pure and agile style. The design fully employs steel structure and glass curtain wall system with dynamic overhanging and a neat shape, both exerting its iconic exhibition function and demonstrating its spiritual connotation of an integration of art and technology.

Nightscape of Secondary Entrance Courtyard. Image © Chaoying Yang
Nightscape of Secondary Entrance Courtyard. Image © Chaoying Yang

Design Idea
The design sources its idea from a city parlor floating on the water. Its interior space is flowing and continuous in a sense of purity; people walk through steps to catch a sight of the extending city and nature. The exterior space is designed to be neat, transparent and light-weighted; people wander around here to be only impressed by a cluster of light & shadow which represents a future lifestyle, leaving the building itself behind. 

Southern Bamboo Trail Leading to Staff Entrance. Image © Chaoying Yang
Southern Bamboo Trail Leading to Staff Entrance. Image © Chaoying Yang
Glass Curtain Wall Mixes Up the Space Boundary between Outdoor Courtyard and Indoor Discussion Area . Image © Chaoying Yang
Glass Curtain Wall Mixes Up the Space Boundary between Outdoor Courtyard and Indoor Discussion Area . Image © Chaoying Yang

Place Building
Given that the main entrance of the Exhibition Center is close to urban roads, the design focuses on building a front court full of twists and turns for the main entrance, which, with desirable boulevard and waterscape, well attracts people into the Exhibition Center from hustle and bustle city life. The secondary entrance is located in the small landscape courtyard on the east side, which may also be used as a venue for temporary events. The courtyard with a sense of place is adjacent to the raised discussion area, thus mixing up space boundary between interior and exterior spaces. The logistics entrance is placed on the south side of the building and leads to an intimate bamboo trail, so that the staff will by no means interfere with customers.

Master Plan
Master Plan
Book Bar and LED Wall. Image © Chaoying Yang
Book Bar and LED Wall. Image © Chaoying Yang

Spatial Layout
The exterior is shaped as a simple and pure all-glass cube, with the central part being hollowed out to create a water atrium. The space under the stepped book bar is overhung to ingeniously unveil an entrance full of dynamics. Waterscape is designed at the bottom of the building, the glass ceiling at the lower edge of glass curtain wall is separated from the water, together with the designed light strip, the whole building creates a sense of lightness, as if it is floating on the water.

Stepped Book Bar: A Multi-Purpose Space for Exhibition, Rest, Discussion and Performance Viewing. Image © Chaoying Yang
Stepped Book Bar: A Multi-Purpose Space for Exhibition, Rest, Discussion and Performance Viewing. Image © Chaoying Yang

The interior space serves the basic functions of display, contract signing and offices, in the meantime, it pursues a sense of mobility in the space. 1F and 2F are connected through the stepped book bar, and the two floors of the discussion area below the steps are raised to present a multi-purpose space as if in a theater.

Entrance Area: Indoor Streamlines Extend around the Central Water Atrium. Image © Chaoying Yang
Entrance Area: Indoor Streamlines Extend around the Central Water Atrium. Image © Chaoying Yang
Save this picture!
2F Plan
2F Plan
Central Water Atrium. Image © Chaoying Yang
Central Water Atrium. Image © Chaoying Yang

The interior streamline is circulating. Wandering around the central water atrium, one may ascend the book bar stairs, stop by the artwork, and read under the tree. People in the building are looking far into the distant scenery, whereas people outside the building are savoring the building amid the scenery.

Echoing of Interior and Exterior Spaces . Image © Chaoying Yang
Echoing of Interior and Exterior Spaces . Image © Chaoying Yang

Joint Detail
The external enveloping structure is fully applied with a glass curtain wall system. First, super large and ultra-white glass is used to generate pure and transparent effect. Second, glass ceilings are innovatively provided in the joint between curtain wall and parapet, curtain wall and ground beam. Such joint detail design makes the curtain wall and water completely disengaged, building an agile and transparent city parlor floating on the water.

Columnless Corner at 2F Discussion Area to Improve Transparency of Landscape. Image © Chaoying Yang
Columnless Corner at 2F Discussion Area to Improve Transparency of Landscape. Image © Chaoying Yang

What is future? And what the future life would be? When you wander upwards along the steps, when you listen to the sound of running water, and when you view at the booming streetscape, the answer is blowing in the wind….

Main Facade and Front Court. Image © Chaoying Yang
Main Facade and Front Court. Image © Chaoying Yang

About this office
BIAD
Office

Glass Steel Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit China
Cite: "Exhibition Center of Beijing Poly Future Metropolitan / BIAD" 23 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

Building Appearance. Image © Chaoying Yang

北京保利未来大都汇展示中心 / 北京市建筑设计研究院

