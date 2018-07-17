World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. gmp Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Zhengzhou Twin Towers / gmp Architects

Zhengzhou Twin Towers / gmp Architects

  • 19:00 - 17 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Zhengzhou Twin Towers / gmp Architects
Save this picture!
Zhengzhou Twin Towers / gmp Architects, © ZMG China
© ZMG China

View from railway station. Image © Jianghe Zeng Illumination by night. Image © Jianghe Zeng View of facade. Image © Jianghe Zeng Staircase in „Sky Atrium“ . Image © Jianghe Zeng + 16

  • Architects

    gmp Architects

  • Location

    Zhengzhou, Henan, China

  • Design

    Meinhard von Gerkan, Stephan Schütz, Nicolas Pomränke

  • Competition project management

    Niklas Veelken

  • Competition design team

    Jan Deml, Amelie Neusen, Michael Reiss, Susan Schwarz, Sabine Stage, Jochen Sültrup, Thilo Zehme, Bin Zhou

  • Detail design project management

    Niklas Veelken, Jens Weiler

  • Detail design team

    Markus Busch, Ping Cao, Lan Chen, Yue Chen, Andrew Davis, Jan Deml, Christian Dorndorf, Johannes Erdmann, Kuno von Häfen, Boyan Kolchakov, Lin Lin, Fernando Nassare, Kristin Schoyerer, Elsa Tang, Thilo Zehme, Zhou Bin

  • Partner practice in China

    TJADRI Group, Co., Ltd., Shanghai

  • Area

    746000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    ZMG China, Jianghe Zeng

  • Project management China

    Ling Li

  • Structural design

    schlaich bergermann partner GmbH, Stuttgart

  • Facade consultants

    MAE, Meiss Architecture & Engineering Office

  • Landscape design

    WES und Partner, Berlin

  • Lighting design

    conceptlicht GmbH, Traunreut

  • Elevator consultants

    Parsons Brinckerhoff Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Peking

  • Client

    Zhongyuan Real Estate Business Department of Shanghai Greenland Group
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
View from railway station. Image © Jianghe Zeng
View from railway station. Image © Jianghe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, is experiencing ongoing growth. According to current estimates, the metropolis on the Yellow River will have over 11 million inhabitants by 2020. In order to prepare for this development, a new railway station has been built in recent years to the east of the city to create a central traffic interchange.

Save this picture!
View from the west. Image © Jianghe Zeng
View from the west. Image © Jianghe Zeng
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The new buildings by gmp close off an urban design axis to the west, an axis that leads from the new railway station towards the city center. Like an entrance door to the city, the high-rise buildings form a vertical counterpoise to the horizontal building of the railway station. A plaza between the towers forms a linking element. Owing to their height of 284 meters, the twin towers are significantly higher than the other high-rise buildings in the vicinity and, as identity-creating buildings in the skyline of Zhengzhou, are visible from afar.

Save this picture!
Sky Lobby. Image © Jianghe Zeng
Sky Lobby. Image © Jianghe Zeng

The 63 stories of the Greenland Towers accommodate mostly offices. One tower comprises about 232,000 square meters—a comparatively large area for a high-rise building of this height, which is due to the very large area per floor of 4,000 square meters. This makes it possible to flexibly divide the floor area of each floor into up to 15 units.

Save this picture!
View of facade. Image © Jianghe Zeng
View of facade. Image © Jianghe Zeng

At their base, both towers have to their side L-shaped plinth buildings that accommodate commercial functions. By separating the towers from the plinth buildings, there is unrestricted access to the lobbies of the towers from all sides. Almost 12,000 people cross the foyer of each tower every day on their way to the upper floors.

Save this picture!
Swimming pool in the spa. Image © Jianghe Zeng
Swimming pool in the spa. Image © Jianghe Zeng

In plan, the layout of the towers has been arranged offset in windmill fashion around the square core of the building. All offices benefit from natural ventilation via concealed openings in the facade profiles. With the sky lobbies on every eighth floor, the office towers have prestigious areas in the vertical that can be used in many different ways by the local companies. An unusual feature in a high-rise building of this size is that the employees are given the opportunity to use an outside terrace at high level and, from here, to enjoy the view across the cityscape of Zhengzhou.

Save this picture!
Foyer. Image © Jianghe Zeng
Foyer. Image © Jianghe Zeng

The top stories of the Greenland Towers accommodate the eight-story Sky Atrium, which is reserved for exclusive functions: the co-called “Sky Commerce” with restaurants, shops, and a spa extends across three floors next to the atrium. Luxurious offices in the north tower and exclusive club facilities and apartments in the south tower make up the uppermost floors of the towers. With the Sky Atrium, an attractive public venue has been created for art exhibitions and concerts, thus enriching vertical urban life in China with a new attraction at a height of 240 meters.

Save this picture!
Staircase in „Sky Atrium“ . Image © Jianghe Zeng
Staircase in „Sky Atrium“ . Image © Jianghe Zeng
Save this picture!
Illumination by night. Image © Jianghe Zeng
Illumination by night. Image © Jianghe Zeng

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
gmp Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Skyscrapers Commercial Architecture China
Cite: "Zhengzhou Twin Towers / gmp Architects" 17 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898336/zhengzhou-twin-towers-gmp-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ZMG China

郑州郑东绿地中心双塔 / gmp Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »