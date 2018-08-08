World
i

  6. 2017
  7. Shed for Firewood / Clou Architekten

Shed for Firewood / Clou Architekten

  • 05:00 - 8 August, 2018
Shed for Firewood / Clou Architekten
Shed for Firewood / Clou Architekten, © Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

  • Wood Construction Engineer

    Neue Holzbau AG, Lungern

  • Civil Engineer

    Lukas Baumann AG, Bremgarten

  • Contractor

    Bütler Holzbau AG, Dübendorf Pleisch Bauunternehmung AG, Dübendorf

  • Client

    Holzkorporation Dübendorf
© Andreas Graber
Text description provided by the architects. The work yard of the Holzkorporation Dübendorf, is situated right along the edge of the woods, nestled in a community called Geeren. With the building of the new structure, the complex was extended towards the forest. Six glued spruce wood binders form the primary structure, each of which is connected to three roof beam and a girder on one side. The wood construction sits on a concrete foundation, which slopes naturally along the terrain. Four steel cable crosses reinforce the structure in the middle binder field.

© Andreas Graber
Elevation
Elevation
© Andreas Graber
Wall cladding, awning stiffeners and binders are connected with simple pegs and are spun like a web around the girders and binders. Elements with a seemingly clear hierarchy merge into one element. By colouring the slats under the eternit roof in a grey tone, this image is further strengthened. The beams of the wall cladding are connected at eaves height and base by a steel tube that passes through, making them appear to float and support the overall textile and filigree appearance. The entire construction, with exception of the glued binders, is manufactured out of raw and untreated spruce wood beams. The subtle implementation of other materials, such as zinc coated steel, concrete and eternit intensifies and highlights the presence of wood.

Elevation
The semi-open front tries to give consideration to the different aspects of a building between the forest and the edge of the community. The filter-like wall is sufficiently closed to keep forest animals from accessing the structure and adequately open enough to fulfill the requirements of storing firewood. The unexpected structure awakens curiosity and sits poetically in this popular recreational area on the edge of the woods. By combining aesthetic and function, this project reflects the stance of a progressive and all the same a traditional forestry company with a flair for the material wood.

© Andreas Graber
Cite: "Shed for Firewood / Clou Architekten" 08 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

