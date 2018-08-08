Shed for Firewood / Clou Architekten

+ 9

Architects Clou Architekten

Location Dübendorf, Switzerland

Lead Architects Clou Architekten

Area 410.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Andreas Graber

Wood Construction Engineer Neue Holzbau AG, Lungern

Civil Engineer Lukas Baumann AG, Bremgarten

Contractor Bütler Holzbau AG, Dübendorf Pleisch Bauunternehmung AG, Dübendorf

Client Holzkorporation Dübendorf More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The work yard of the Holzkorporation Dübendorf, is situated right along the edge of the woods, nestled in a community called Geeren. With the building of the new structure, the complex was extended towards the forest. Six glued spruce wood binders form the primary structure, each of which is connected to three roof beam and a girder on one side. The wood construction sits on a concrete foundation, which slopes naturally along the terrain. Four steel cable crosses reinforce the structure in the middle binder field.

Wall cladding, awning stiffeners and binders are connected with simple pegs and are spun like a web around the girders and binders. Elements with a seemingly clear hierarchy merge into one element. By colouring the slats under the eternit roof in a grey tone, this image is further strengthened. The beams of the wall cladding are connected at eaves height and base by a steel tube that passes through, making them appear to float and support the overall textile and filigree appearance. The entire construction, with exception of the glued binders, is manufactured out of raw and untreated spruce wood beams. The subtle implementation of other materials, such as zinc coated steel, concrete and eternit intensifies and highlights the presence of wood.

The semi-open front tries to give consideration to the different aspects of a building between the forest and the edge of the community. The filter-like wall is sufficiently closed to keep forest animals from accessing the structure and adequately open enough to fulfill the requirements of storing firewood. The unexpected structure awakens curiosity and sits poetically in this popular recreational area on the edge of the woods. By combining aesthetic and function, this project reflects the stance of a progressive and all the same a traditional forestry company with a flair for the material wood.