All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. MiriStudio
  6. 2017
  7. apartment No. 84 / MiriStudio

apartment No. 84 / MiriStudio

  • 20:00 - 24 July, 2018
© masoud moubin
  • Architects

    MiriStudio

  • Location

    Shiraz, Fars Province, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Amin Miri

  • Executive Team

    Ali Honardar, Mohammadreza Ghane

  • Area

    720.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    masoud moubin
© masoud moubin
Text description provided by the architects. Residential apartment project no.84 is located in the city center of Shiraz in a very busy area and also urban space adverse. This area build small houses with width low with access narrow make an unpleasant space in this area.

© masoud moubin
Our idea for this project make a fresh breath and blowing spirit in the building that reflects Iranian architecture with approach today To achieve this definition the use of brick as traditional materials of Iranian architecture was in agenda, Therefore:  to control the sunlight and also the angel of view from outside to inside and opposite.

© masoud moubin
Ground Floor Plan
© masoud moubin
Residential apartment no.84 designed in 4 floors and single unit with big windows for public spaces with maximum input light and small windows for private space with control of capacity of input light and privacy in entrance of building we make a lobby (stop space) to stay a moment for release daily tensions from outside to achieve quietness to build a geometrical model brick and revival of green areas we put flower box in front of windows vertically to increase dynamic in façade.

© masoud moubin
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MiriStudio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Iran
Cite: "apartment No. 84 / MiriStudio" 24 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898326/apartment-no-84-miristudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

