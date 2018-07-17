World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bower Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Hide and Seek House / Bower Architecture

Hide and Seek House / Bower Architecture

  • 21:00 - 17 July, 2018
Hide and Seek House / Bower Architecture
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Section
Section

Text description provided by the architects. In a quiet street, this sensitive but tough new beach house creates an intriguing sanctuary, integrated with context and landscape. Driven by the local vernacular of gently gabled houses, a sensitive building form is nestled between its neighbours. Two entry experiences - the most apparent an informal outdoor shower which celebrates the ritual of the beach return, while a more discreet side entry leads into a central courtyard at the heart of the house.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Defined living spaces avoid vast open planning and bridge between separate distinct bedroom areas. These living spaces are unveiled and re-experienced through glimpses and framed views from differing perspectives. Outlook within and beyond shifts through these spaces, which change in character over day and season. Investment in the structure and shell of the house, its considered bones and materials results in a calm and surprising journey integrated with users, site and its surrounds.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Bower Architecture
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Hide and Seek House / Bower Architecture" 17 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898322/hide-and-seek-house-bower-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

