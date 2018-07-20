Recepcja / Znamy Się

+ 11

Architects Znamy Się

Location Ruska 46C, 11-400 Wrocław, Poland

Client Wroclaw Culture Zone

Area 138.0 m2

Project Year 2018



Text description provided by the architects. This project holds a new place on the cultural map of Wroclaw, hosted by the organization called Wroclaw Culture Zone. These premises is located in one of the most interesting Wroclaw courtyards. The yard is mainly known for the exhibition of iconic Wroclaw neon signs, but also for many artistic events and parties. The new interior called “Recepcja” (eng. Reception) has been designed by the Wrocław’s architectural group “Znamy się”.

This place shares a special meaning, as the exchange of information is the leading function here. It is also here that you will be able to learn about upcoming and interesting events in the city or take part in workshops and meetings. The space is divided into five areas that are clearly marked. The main zone is a reception desk with an informational function. The next part is a workshop zone used for various cultural events, lectures or for individual group meetings and brainstorming. Finally there is a bar and chilling zone, which fills “The Reception” of guests in the evenings. The interior has been designed with uniquely distinctive colors, which together with brick walls and lush vegetation adds to the character of the yard. The space is free for all to use and is a place that invites everybody to take part in the cultural life of the yard located at Ruska 46 and in the entire city.